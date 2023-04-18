Sarah Marshall may only be a sophomore, but she’s building up an impressive résumé.
She’s a four-sport athlete at United, competing for the cross country and volleyball teams in the fall before hitting the court for basketball in the winter and the track in the spring.
On Saturday, Marshall was the lone area athlete to come out victorious in multiple individual events when she swept the hurdle events, including posting a personal-best time of 17.51 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles to start her day at the Bill Wilt Memorial United Invitational. She followed with a first-place finish in the 300 hurdles in 50.82, which she won comfortably by more than a second.
Marshall began the track and field season by winning four events when Bishop Carroll visited the Lions. She finished first in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and the triple jump and helped the 4x400 relay team to victory, as well.
In the fall, she finished 73rd at the PIAA cross country championships in Hershey after placing ninth in her first District 6 meet with a personal-best time of 21:17.3.
Here’s a look at The Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Lance and Lori Marshall
Sibling: Anna, 13
Pets: A dog, Lilly
Plans after high school: Attend college for physical therapy
Hobbies: Hunting and Young Life.
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite food: Buffalo chicken dip
Food you refuse to eat: Fish
Favorite sport: Track because I really enjoy running hurdles. It makes me feel accomplished.
When and why you started running track: Eighth grade. I have always loved running and wanted to do it competitively.
Biggest inspiration? Michaela Bracken (a former teammate). We have known each other for a long time. She excelled in the events I run and encourages me to do the same.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be? “Power” by Kanye West
Favorite part of competing: Always pushing myself to improve.
Favorite place to compete? United
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at United: Never give up.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember? The work you put in determines your results.
In three words, describe yourself as an athlete: Determined, hard-working, competitive.
Favorite event: The 300-meter hurdles. They have always been my best event, and I find there is a lot of room to improve.
What was it like to sweep the hurdle events at the invitational? I was surprised. I wasn’t sure what my competition looked like going into the meet. My goal was to run good times and place high in those events.
How did it feel to set a personal best in the 100-meter hurdles during the invitational? It felt really good. I have been wanting to break 18 for a while, and I was glad to have such close competition to push me to my full potential.
Describe your season so far: I’m happy with how my season has gone so far. I want to keep improving in both events and try to cut my time down.
Expectations and goals for the rest of the season: I’d like to break 50 in the 300 hurdles and continue to improve my time in the 100 hurdles. My goal is to run a qualifying time at districts to make it to states.
How do you prepare for a meet? I try to get a lot of sleep the night before and try to keep a positive mindset throughout the day.
Walk us through a meet day: I try to keep a consistent pre-meet warm-up and get well-stretched before every race.