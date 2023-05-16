Justin Marshall is ready to fly.
The Penns Manor senior cracked 11 seconds in the 100-meter dash for the first time at the Heritage Conference Championships last week, reaching a goal he hopes propels him into the field of the top sprinters in the state at PIAA Championships on Memorial Day weekend.
The speed demon of the Comets’ football and track and field teams, Marshall won the 100 in 10.83 seconds and claimed the 200 in 22.77, slightly off his personal best of 22.68. He also won the 100 title at the Indiana County Meet.
Now he’s chasing state berths at the District 6 Class 2A championships today and Wednesday at Mansion Park in Altoona.
Here’s a look at the Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Loren and Marsha Marshall
Siblings: Due to having 12 siblings I will refrain from listing them.
Pets: A dog, Mazie; and a cat, Buster
Plans after high school: Attend IUP and major in MIS/Information Technology
Hobbies outside scholastic sports: Anything outdoors and playing my guitar.
Favorite school subject: Literature
Favorite food: Spaghetti
Food you refuse to eat: Olives
Favorite video game: “PGA Tour Golf”
Favorite sport: My favorite sport is football because the bond created between the team is one of a kind. The amount of time spent with your best friends along with the tough competition makes for a great experience.
When you started competing in track and field: I started my 11th-grade year because I wanted to get faster for football.
Premeet rituals or superstitions: I listen to throwback music from the early 2000s and just relax.
How do you prepare for a meet? I work on technical movements the day before and watch past races and look for things to correct.
Biggest inspiration: My biggest inspirations are my brothers. They played sports and strived to do their best and always improve themselves. I look up to their dedication and character.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be? “Dancing in the Moonlight” by King Harvest
Favorite part of competing: Making competitive relationships with other athletes.
Favorite place to compete: United High School
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Penns Manor: I’ve learned that you do not only represent yourself with your accomplishments but the school and community as well.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: No matter the circumstances, always give it your best.
In three words, describe yourself as an athlete: Persistent, adaptive and competitive.
On breaking 11 seconds in the 100 at the conference meet: It was a goal of mine that I had set a year ago and felt relief and satisfaction when I finally completed that goal.
Goals heading into the district meet? Run at the best of my ability and make it to the state meet.