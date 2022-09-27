And a freshman shall lead them.
Indiana swept the girls’ and boys’ individual and team titles at the Crimson Hawk Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
Addison Fry, a freshman in her first big varsity race, won the girls’ race in a time of 21 minutes, 25.40 seconds to lead five Indiana runners in the top 10. Senior Seth Weaver won the boys’ race in 18:01.20 as the Indians swept the team titles for the first time since 2011.
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Melissa Fry and Ken DeHaven
Siblings: Colin Fry, 16; and Anna Grace DeHaven, 2.
Pets: Sydney, a dog
Plans after high school: I hope to attend a four-year university for nursing and run for college.
Hobbies outside running: Reading
Favorite school subject: English and biology
Favorite food: Chocolate pudding and lasagna
Food you refuse to eat: Barbecue chicken, mayo, mustard, anything barbecue.
TikTok, Twitter or Instagram? My instagram is addie_fry08.
Favorite sport and why: I love winter track because I enjoy training in the cold. But I also love how cross country is mental, and there are a bunch of different variables thrown at you.
When and why did you start running? I started running as part of conditioning for other sports and began to love competing with myself. Eventually I grew to feel almost empty if I wasn’t running everyday. I wanted to see what I could become, so I pushed myself to join track and cross country as my primary sports.
Do you have any prerace rituals or superstitions? I am very consistent before races, and usually re-read a good luck card from my grandparents. My superstitions are eating a lot before races, fear of not having enough energy or feeling empty. I always clean the old dirt out of my spikes, so I have good traction, and paranoia that the old, dried mud will make me slower. And I wore a necklace from my grandmother for my first race, and since then I have been afraid to go to a meet without wearing it.
What are your most-played songs on your running playlist? “The Man who Sold The World” — Nirvana Unplugged.
What is your favorite part of competing? I enjoy learning from other racers who are faster than me and trying to pick up little things in every competition to make myself a more rounded runner. Girls who usually beat me, help me PR (personal record) better than I would have running on my own. It’s good to be chasing someone sometimes.
What is the most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Indiana? At big championships I learned it comes down to the athlete; you can’t judge a team by how big or small they are.
What is something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember? One of my favorite coaches ever, Ken Branan, told me that running was mentally and physically one of the toughest things you will ever do. He said to “find a reason you run and keep it in your heart.” Before races he would always say, “You have what it takes, but it takes everything you’ve got.”
What are the goals for the rest of the season? I hope to qualify for states, and hopefully get a sub-20-minute 5K.
Where is you favorite place to compete? My favorite courses are the IUP home course and Cal U. Before this year, I had only run one 5k, and it was on the road.
What was going through your mind Saturday as you were approaching the finish? I really didn’t know I won until the finishing stretch. We were trading places back and forth but until the last uphill, I was never alone. I was very excited coming across the line though, as this was the first cross country race I had won overall.