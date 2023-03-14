Justley Sharp isn’t done accessorizing just yet.
The Homer-Center senior finished off February by bringing home a new watch from the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association indoor state championship meet when she took first place in the shot put.
On Saturday, Sharp set a personal best when she placed second at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in Boston. The honor got her a medal and an NBIN crown.
Sharp’s throw of 45 feet, 7 inches was a foot farther than the 44-6 she used to win the state championship at Penn State, but fell short of Shelby Wingler’s, of Greenwood, Ind., first-place throw of 46-4¼.
Sharp, who received a full scholarship to continue her education and throwing career at Division I Bucknell University, also earned a spot on the PTFCA’s second indoor all-state team for shot put over the weekend.
Parents: Lori Thompson and Wes Sharp
Siblings: Teagan, 20
Pets: Belle, a cat
Plans after high school: Attend Bucknell University and compete on the track team.
Hobbies: Reading, baking and taking long naps.
Favorite school subject: Biology
Favorite food: Pickles
Food you refuse to eat: Bleu cheese
Favorite video game: CoolMath Games.com
Favorite sport: Track. I love that track is an individual sport. If you put good in, you get good out.
When and why did you start throwing? I started throwing around the age of 11. My brother started throwing, and I shortly followed suit. My dad was a thrower and was able to coach both of us.
What’s it like to have throwing be a family affair? Throwing has created this really amazing camaraderie between my brother, my dad and me. We’re all really different people with our own interests, but we allowed ourselves to closely connect through this sport.
Pre-meet rituals or superstitions: I typically eat a quick snack and drink some sort of caffeine. Right now I regularly drink Red Bull before I compete. I then always listen to country music before I throw. This is the only time I listen to country music.
Biggest inspiration: My competition is my biggest inspiration. Everyone that competes in a sport wants to win. My motivation is fueled by the need to work harder and become stronger than my competition.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be and why? My walk-up song would be “Circus” by Britney Spears. I always think of that song when I’m in the circle before an important throw. Specifically the line “All eyes on me in the center of the ring just like a circus.”
Favorite part of competing: My favorite part of competing is the feeling of letting go a throw that you know is a good one. That moment is such a craveable feeling. The excitement and adrenaline all builds up to that split second.
Favorite place to compete: I love competing in Altoona at Mansion Park and in Shippensburg. My family and I have had a couple dreams come true in both places.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Homer- Center: There are some people that will always root against you. It’s always better to do what’s best for you and to bet on yourself regardless.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: There is no better time than right now.
Describe who you are as an athlete in three words: Determined, intense, lively.
What do you consider your strongest event and why, and what is the difference between the two? As of right now, I don’t specialize between shot put and discus. Both events are my main sport. Moving forward some throwers ultimately specialize. I’m not sure which event that will be, but if I had to guess I think I have more potential in shot put.
How does it feel to win state championships? It is surreal to achieve a goal that you have idolized for over half of your life. It was special to have my hard work pay off and to reap what I have sowed for so long. There aren’t very many people that get to achieve this type of goal.
What was it like to compete at nationals, and what did you think of your performance? New Balance Nationals is so different from local track meets. Everyone there is surrounded by some of the best athletes in the nation. It’s loud all the time. The energy in the building gives off an electric feeling. The energy alone prepares you for a good performance. I was happy with my performance. I was able to throw a personal best, but I think I saved some distance for the outdoor season.
Outlook for the outdoor season: I’m optimistic about my outdoor season. The hope is to return to the district meet and state meet with my ultimate goal to win a couple more district championships and a couple more state championships. Along the way I hope to put some big marks out there.