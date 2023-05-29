The Indiana Indians are heading to the PIAA Class 4A baseball playoffs for the second time in school history and the first time since 2000.
Gavin Homer has been a major part of getting them them to this point.
Homer, a senior, leads the Indians this season in hits (31) and RBIs (25) and has a .369 batting average.
The heavy hitter has a hit in each of Indiana’s playoff games so far, batting .417 with four RBIs and a double in three games.
In Indiana’s 12-4 win over Laurel Highlands to open WPIAL Class 4A playoffs, Homer went 3-for-4 and got the win on the mound. He also grabbed the win in a 4-1 victory over Blackhawk in the quarterfinals.
The Indians fell to 14th-seeded Hopewell in the semifinals but take on top-seeded 1 Montour in the consolation game on Wednesday at Washington & Jefferson’s Ross Memorial Park before heading into the state tournament.
Here’s a look at The Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Scott and Heather Homer
Siblings: Austin, 20, and Kadin, 17
Pets: Two dogs. Rufus, a golden retriever, and Red, a mixed breed.
Plans after high school: Attend Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina to play Division I baseball and major in finance.
In which other scholastic sports do you compete? Basketball
Hobbies: Golf, fishing and lifting weights
Favorite school subject: Gym
Favorite food: Steak
Food you refuse to eat: Fish
Favorite video game: “MLB: The Show”
Favorite sport and why: Baseball, because it is physically and mentally challenging.
When you started playing baseball: Age 8, because my older brother Austin did.
How do you prepare for a game? Stretch and listen to upbeat music.
Biggest inspiration: My parents. Their guidance and support help me grow into the person I am today.
If you had a walk-up song, what would yours be? “Granny Baby” by Eighty8
Favorite part of competing? It pushes me to play hard and strive to win.
Where is your favorite place to compete? The Rez (the Keystone Field at the White Township Recreation Complex)
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Indiana: Through injury and setbacks, I learned what mental and physical toughness means.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: A short memory helps you stay confident.
In three words, describe yourself as an athlete: Self-disciplined, focused and competitive.
How does it feel to help lead your team on a WPIAL playoff run and into the state tournament? It feels amazing. This is the furthest an Indiana baseball team has ever gone. With the team we have — all the talent, discipline and determination of everyone on the team — we are hoping to keep winning.