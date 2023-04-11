Alex Bauer loves to compete, and he’s always looking to improve. That shows in his results.
The Indiana High junior and member of the Indiana County YMCA Indy Piranhas swim team finished in the top 10 in two events last week at the YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championships in Greensboro, N.C.
Bauer placed 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 55.63 seconds, and took seventh in the 200-yard breaststroke at 2:01.56.
Both times were improvements from his YMCA state championship title times of 56.03 in the 100 and 2:04.29 in the 200.
Bauer’s success with the YMCA team follows an equally impressive showing at the scholastic level where he brought home two medals at the PIAA Class 2A state championships. He placed fifth in the 200-yard individual medley (1:51.65) and second in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.53).
The outing came after Bauer’s double-gold performance at the WPIAL championship meet. He placed first in the same events, finishing the 100 breaststroke in 56.27 and 200 individual medley at 1:51.91.
Here’s a look at The Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Scott and Erin Bauer
Siblings: Maddy Bauer, 15
Pets: A dog named Myla
Plans after high school: Attend a four-year university and compete at the collegiate level.
Hobbies outside swimming: Hunting, fishing, scuba diving
In which scholastic sports do you compete? Swimming and soccer
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite food: Pizza
Food you refuse to eat: Pickles
Favorite video game: “Rainbow Six Siege”
Favorite sport and why: Swimming, because it combines the mental and physical aspects of sports.
When and why did you start swimming? I started swimming competitively when I was 5 years old. I started on the YMCA swim team, because I had finished all of the swim lessons and Ms. Lea told my parents to sign me up for the swim team.
Do you have any pre-race rituals or superstitions? What are they? Listen to my music.
Who is your biggest inspiration? Why? My coaches, because they are always there to cheer me on and give me sound advice.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be and why? “Do What I Want” by Kid Cudi, because it gets me pumped for my race.
What is your favorite part of competing? Hearing people cheer after the race is over.
Where is your favorite place to compete? Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
What is the most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete? Hard work is more important than skill.
What is something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember? I always try to remember the correct way to do some of the strokes.
In two words, how would you describe yourself as an athlete? Competitive and humble
Which event is your favorite to compete in and why? 200 breaststroke, because it is my best event and it’s a fun event to swim.
What was it like to compete at YMCA Nationals? It was very different from other meets because there were so many people and the competition was really strong.
How did it feel to place in the top 10 in two events at nationals? It felt amazing! I worked really hard this year to get to where I’m at, and I was really happy with my results.
Describe the journey of the season leading up to nationals: This season started out a little rocky since I did not swim the greatest at the beginning of the season. However, as the season progressed, I started to get closer to my times from last year. Once it got to championship season in March, I started dropping time and was right where I wanted to be based on my preseason goals. At nationals, everything I had done and worked hard for this season had finally paid off.
You also placed at the PIAA Class 2A state meet this year, what was that experience like? Placing at PIAAs was very exciting since my goal this year was to place in every event that I qualified in.
What is it like to compete for both the YMCA and high school swim teams? Both teams are uniquely different. Both teams are very competitive, well-coached and it’s a lot of fun to swim and compete for them.