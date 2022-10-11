Harrison Martineau started his postseason with a bang.
The Indiana High junior claimed his second straight WPIAL Section 1-AAA golf title and rode that momentum into a berth in the state tournament.
Martineau shot a 77 and tied for 11th in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A tournament at Champion Lakes and advanced to the individual finals last week at Allegheny Country Club.
In the finals, Martineau carded the second-best score of the round with a 1-over-par 71 and placed fourth overall when the first round and finals were combined.
That was more than good enough to place Martineau in exclusive company of 14 players to advance to the state tournament, which will be held Oct. 17 and 18 at the Penn State Blue Course.
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Brad and Tanya Martineau
Sibling: Quinn, 19
Pets: three dogs
Plans after high school: Attend a college where I can golf at a competive level
Hobbies outside golf: Working out and basketball
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite food: Steak
Food you refuse to eat: Lasagna
Favorite video game: PGA Tour 2k21
TikTok, Twitter or Instagram? Instagram: @harrisonmartineau
Favorite sport: Golf because there are so many variables that make it continually a challenge.
When and why did you start playing golf? I started playing around 4 years old because my whole family loves to golf.
Pre-match rituals or superstitions? My only pre-match ritual is to concentrate on taking deep breaths.
Biggest inspiration: Rickie Fowler.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be and why? “Wat U On” by Gunna. I’m always listening to it before matches.
What is your favorite part of competing? Getting to meet new people.
What is the most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Indiana? Integrity and who you are as a person is more important than what you do on the course.
What is something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember? Every hole is a new start, no matter how far over or under you are at the time.
How hard was it to repeat as section champion? Winning two straight section titles is a great feeling especially given the stiff competition and level of talent within our section.
How are you preparing for the state tournament? I’m practicing every day and sticking with my daily routine that got me to this point.
What are your personal goals moving forward in your high school career? My main goal is the team making it to states and competing for a chance to win.
Where is you favorite place to compete? Allegheny Country Club was a super-nice course, and I hope to be able to play there again soon.