The River Valley Panthers are off to a strong start.
Inspired by last year’s loss in the state playoffs, the Panthers regrouped during the offseason and bolted to a 6-1 start under coach Ricc Brown, with the only loss coming to Class 5A Latrobe by one point.
Ava Persichetti is River Valley’s ringleader and one of the top players in the area. The sophomore can play guard or forward, and she is averaging 21.3 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 4.6 steals.
The Panthers return to action this afternoon in Hempfield’s tournament, again taking on competition from larger schools with the hope it fuels a postseason run in the Class 3A ranks.
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Marcus and Missy Persichetti
Siblings: Max, 13, and Rocco, 9
Pets: Gigi, a shorkie mix puppy
Plans after high school: I still have some time until then, but I’m set on attempting to continue to play basketball in college, hopefully on scholarship, and major in medicine. My dream college would be Duke.
Hobbies: I love to kayak with friends and family, golf, traveling and experiencing the world.
Favorite school subject: Math or science
Favorite food: Potatoes of any kind.
Food you refuse to eat: Any type of fish.
Favorite video game: I like playing Madden with my brothers
Favorite sport and why: Obviously, basketball because of the effort that goes into it, all the life lessons it teaches you, and because it’s allowed me to meet some incredible people, go to some breathtaking places and experience things most people would never have the opportunity to do.
When and why you started playing basketball: Back in first grade when I guess we were trying new things to see what I liked, my parents signed me up. After that, especially as I got older, I absolutely fell in love with the game.
Pregame rituals or superstitions: Every game Hannah Artley, Emilee Staats and I make random TikTok’s in the locker room to get rid of any nerves. I also always say a prayer during the national anthem to focus and ask God for protection and strength. The only other little things are I always wear the same hair tie, I take the same water bottle, and my parents always wear the same clothes.
Biggest inspiration: I look up to my parents the most. All the things they’ve done in their lives just amazes me. My mom is truly the best mom anyone could ever ask for. She reminds you not to take anything too seriously, she has fun when it’s time to and is serious when necessary, she’s my biggest supporter and best friend, and lived life so productively and happily that not looking up to her would be stupid. My dad reminds me not to get too high in your highs or low in your lows, he’s always the risk-taker and adventurer, he’s always making everyone laugh, and just reassures me that it’s OK to have a bad day, but now it’s time to put it behind you and move on.
Walk-up song: Probably “All of the Lights” by Kanye West or “Be Real” by Kid Ink just because they remind me of a lot of good times and good games and just because they get me in the zone.
Favorite part of competing: I love the competition between everyone. It provides for plenty of entertainment and fun. I love the pressure of it all, that feeling when you’re late in a close game and just taking it all in … the lessons that it’s taught me and the second families I’ve made. There’s no negative in basketball it’s just having fun.
Favorite place to compete: My favorite school to compete at was actually Norwin last year even though it ended in a heartbreak loss. Driving toward the city, going to a big school in a huge game, that was definitely my favorite place we played school-wise. However, the WVU team camp we attended this summer is my all-time favorite place to play.
Most important things you’ve learned as an athlete at River Valley: Going to a small school, lots of people look up to you. Sports are a huge part of our community and just being a committed as the community is will always be appreciated. I’ve also learned to stay humble and never take anything too seriously. We’re all kids just having fun.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: If you know Coach Brown, you’ll know he’s always got a lot to say, which is a good thing. He’s always making sure we’re taking smart shots, to stay together as a team, but most importantly just to have fun. Coach Lex (Newhouse) is always that positive voice that everyone needs. She’s so reassuring and makes us all laugh. My favorite thing about her is she makes fun of Ricc and Coach Doug (Smith) with us anytime she can. Finally, Coach Doug, I don’t know if I can say enough about him. Coach Doug does all the behind-the-scenes work with not only the team but any individual girl that asks for it. We might be up to 100 hours of offseason work that he does without complaint. He reminds me to stay out of my head and just play basketball. The confidence he instills in me and effort he’s put into my game is something I’ll never be able to pay back. All our coaches are amazing and all of us girls wouldn’t want anyone else.
Keys to the good start of the season: It all started with the loss to Freedom in states last year. From that very moment, mixed with a little bit of sadness, we all were looking forward to this year and knew what we were lacking. This past offseason our team did more than any other year and our mindset was different. This year we have goals set and we’re all hungrier than ever to achieve them.
Goals for this team: The goals for the team are always the same: to stay together, have fun and win all three. The three are a Heritage Conference championship, district championship and finally a state championship.