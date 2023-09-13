Indiana needed a springboard to take them into conference play.
They got it from a sophomore.
Levi Porter, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back, rushed for all four touchdowns and 243 yards on 29 attempts to help carry his team to a 31-21 victory over Shady Side Academy on Friday at Andy Kuzneski Field in its final tune-up before entering competition in the WPIAL Class 4A Allegheny Conference. The victory lifted Indiana to 2-1 on the season.
Porter hit the holes created by Indiana’s offensive line and rushed for the fourth-highest single-game total in school history. He scored on runs of 4, 58, 3 and 9 yards. He also caught four passes for 58 yards, giving him 301 yards from scrimmage and an average of 9.1 yards per touch.
On the season, Porter has a team-high 407 yards on 58 attempts for a 7.0 average and five touchdowns.
Porter could have scored a fifth touchdown with ease late in the game, but he made the smart move to go down short of the goal line, which kept the clock moving. Indiana then ran out the clock on its springboard victory.
Indiana plays host to Mars (2-1) on Friday in its conference opener.
Here’s a look at The Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Kristina Taylor-Porter and Robert Porter
Sibling: Addy, 15
Pets: Dogs, Bailey and Sunny.
Plans after high school: Play college football and coach after I’m done playing.
In which other scholastic sports do you compete? Track and field
Hobbies: Play basketball and Madden.
Favorite school subject: P.E.
Favorite sport: Football because I’m obsessed with playing.
Favorite pro sports team: Steelers
Favorite pro athlete: Isiah Pacheco
Go-to snack: Welch’s gummies
Dream car: Rolls Royce Phantom
Dream career: Professional football player, I couldn’t think of a better career than playing football for a living.
If you could meet any celebrity, who would it be? I would meet Saquon Barkley again because he seems like a really nice person, and he is a great football player.
Fun fact about yourself: I don’t like Taylor Swift.
Song you know every word to: “7 Summers” by Morgan Wallen.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? I would travel to the Rocky Mountains because it looks really beautiful, and I have never been there.
Books or movies: Movies because I don’t like reading unless I have to.
Last TV show or movie you watched: “Cars 3”
If you won a million dollars, what is the first thing you’d do with the money? Donate some to my church and to a Children’s Advocacy Centers. Then, I would buy a car. Then, I would save the rest.
When you started playing football: I started playing when I was in first grade. I started playing because I always liked football and wouldn’t stop asking my parents to play.
Pregame rituals or superstitions: I read the Bible before every game.
Biggest inspiration: My Grandpa Porter because he is my role model and someone I want to be like when I’m older.
Best piece of advice you’ve ever received: Love your neighbor as yourself.
Favorite place to compete: Kuzneski Field
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Indiana: Continue to work hard.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: Somebody else might be working just as hard or harder than you are. So, you have to give your all every day.
Something you wish you knew sooner as an athlete: It is mental just as much as it is physical.
Advice for underclassmen: Keep putting work in because you don’t know what you can achieve.
In three words, describe yourself as an athlete: Fast, physical, committed.
Favorite memory from playing football: The first touchdown I ever scored.
Hidden talents outside sports: I’m good playing with my dogs.
How do you balance school and athletics? I try to get my schoolwork done so I can I focus more on sports.
Best qualities in a teammate: Someone that can pick you up after you make a mistake.
How does it feel to have a game like you had Friday night? It feels good, I’m happy with how we played and I’m happy we won.
What does your team need to do keep moving forward? Just keep getting better and keep playing physical.