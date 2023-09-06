Carter Smith might show up in a lot of places for the Penns Manor Comets.
Offensively, he’ll most likely line up at running back, but he might take some snaps, too, or go in motion and run some pass routes. On special teams, he might drop deep for kick and punt returns. And defensively, it seems like he’s everywhere.
Smith, a 6-foot, 205-pound running back/linebacker, spurred Penns Manor to its first victory in its Heritage Conference title defense. Smith carried 22 times for 252 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-35 victory over Homer-Center on Friday night. For good measure, he was credited with 17 solo tackles and was part of 29 overall.
On the season, Smith has 278 rushing yards on 33 carries for a healthy 8.4 yards per carry for the 1-1 Comets, who visit Heritage Conference newcomer Conemaugh Township on Friday.
Here’s a look at The Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Kristyn and James Smith
Siblings: Easton, 10; and Kassidy, 20
Pets: A pet dog, Max
Plans after high school: Attend college for football and study exercise science
Other scholastic sports in which you compete: Baseball and basketball
Hobbies outside scholastic sports: Weightlifting, hunting, fishing and playing video games
Favorite school subject: Art
Favorite sport: Football because I love being able to compete and have fun with my friends.
Favorite pro sports team: Steelers
Favorite pro athlete: Josh Allen
Go-to snack: Nutty Buddies
Dream car: Dodge Challenger
Dream career: To be a physical therapist because I love helping others and being around sports.
If you could meet any celebrity, who would it be and why? Zach Bryan because he’s my favorite singer.
Fun fact about yourself: My favorite superhero is Spiderman
Song you know every word to: “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Tom Petty
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? Italy because Italian food is my favorite.
Books or movies? Movies because I can’t read books for too long or I’ll get distracted.
Last TV show or movie you watched: “The Revenant”
If you won a million dollars, what is the first thing you’d do with the money? I would buy a house.
When you started playing football: Seventh grade because I thought it would be cool to try something new.
Pregame rituals or superstitions: I like to take naps before every game.
Biggest inspiration: My dad because he taught me to be a great person and treat everyone around me with respect.
Best advice you’ve ever received: Get in the weight room.
Favorite place to compete: Pat Corrigan Field.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Penns Manor: Putting in the work will help you succeed.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: Take every game one game at a time.
Something you wish you knew sooner as an athlete: I wish I knew how to lift weights the right way.
Advice for underclassmen: Show up to every practice, meeting and lifting.
In three words, describe yourself as an athlete: Humble, hardworking, caring.
Favorite memory of playing football: Winning the Heritage Conference championship with all my friends and celebrating.
How do you balance school and athletics? I do the work in school, or I finish it after practice.
Best qualities in a teammate: Someone who is a great leader; someone who will push me and my teammates; and someone who will always be there for me and everyone else.