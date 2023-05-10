A talent the scope of Eve Fiala doesn’t come along often in these parts.
The Indiana senior stands 6-foot-6 — she recently grew an inch — and earlier this spring she signed on to play Division I basketball at the University of Dayton in Ohio.
First, before her high school career ends, she gets to play in the prestigious Roundball Classic, a gathering of some of the top basketball talent in the WPIAL, Pittsburgh City League and District 10.
Fiala earned a spot on the Class 5A team, which will take on the Class 4A team at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Geneva College.
Indiana County isn’t known for producing Division I basketball talent. Fiala scored 1,014 points, grabbed 785 rebounds and blocked 168 shots in three seasons at Indiana. This past season she averaged 14.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for a 14-8 team that won its section with a 10-1 record.
Here’s a look at The Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parent: Kathryn Fiala
Sibling: Sylar, 7
Pet: Happy the Cat
Plans after high school: Go to college and be successful.
Hobbies: Art, photography. I have a busy life and work so I don’t have much time for extra stuff.
Other sports I compete in: Track and field and volleyball
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite food: Pizza
Food I refuse to eat: Typical stuff people like to eat and deer heart from Pap Pap’s dear he gets when hunting.
Favorite video games: I don’t play them.
Favorite sport: Basketball because I can always do personally better and grow as an athlete.
When did you start playing basketball? Sixth grade because I have a family of basketball players to keep healthy and I just have a natural talent.
Pregame rituals: Sleep and have music on to get me mentally prepared.
How do you prepare for a game: Sleep, and I think positive. Sometimes you can’t prepare, honestly, and you just have to be ready.
Biggest inspiration: I’m not sure.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be? I’m not sure. Something to build up energy and get me ready.
Favorite part of competing: I can always do better and therefore a team can be better.
Favorite place to compete: All over the world because I like seeing places and traveling and meeting people.
Most important thing you have learned as a player in Indiana: Work hard. Play hard. Win hard.
Most important thing your coaches have taught you: Never quit. Keep pushing hard and the work will pay off even if it takes a while.
Three words to describe yourself as an athlete: Skilled, well-rounded, unpredictable.
How excited are you to play in the Roundball Classic? Very excited. All these opportunities are once-in-a-lifetime and very few people get to do what I do.
Advantages of being 6-6: People know me for my height, and my brother can find me fast in a store.
Disadvantages of being 6-6: Finding clothes that fit; hitting door frames; and having tough expectations.
Why did you choose Dayton: The staff and a smaller college makes it feel like home.
Goals heading into college: Staying positive and continuing my basketball career and hopefully not continuing to grow, but I think I still can.