The Marion Center Stingers are on a roll.
Once 3-6, the Stingers have reeled off six straight wins. The string of victories includes upsets of Portage and United, the first- and fourth-ranked teams, respectively, in District 6 Class 2A.
Kaelee Elkin, a junior guard and one of three sisters on the team, helped engineer the latest upset, a 59-57 triumph over Portage at home. Elkin scored a career-high 25 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and came up with six steals, setting up a fantastic finish in which Lydia Miller scored the game-winning layup with 13 seconds remaining.
Marion Center is 9-6 — two losses came to Class 6A teams and one to a 4A team — and the Stingers are ranked eighth in District 6 Class 2A. In addition, Marion Center is 5-2 and tied for second with Homer-Center in the Heritage Conference West in a bid to grab a semifinal berth on the Road to the KCAC.
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Justin Elkin and Kristin Small
Siblings: Kenadee Elkin, 18; Kieler Elkin, 15; and Kollynns Small, 4
Pets: Two dogs, Jax and Saylor
Plans after high school: Attend IUP and become a registered nurse.
Favorite school subject: AP Literature
Favorite food: Chipotle
Food you refuse to eat: Tomatoes and cucumbers
Favorite video game: None
Favorite sport: My favorite sport is basketball because of all the memories, people and the surroundings that go with it.
When did you start playing basketball? Basketball was introduced to me at a young age, and I have loved it ever since. The moment my parents handed me a basketball for the first time, they knew it would be something I could achieve.
Biggest inspiration: My inspiration is Helen Leasure, my great-grandmother. She recently concluded her bowling career at the age of 94. She has shown me that sticking with something you love is not difficult, especially if you are enjoying it.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be? “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten since every accomplishment or success of mine required a battle before it could be achieved.
Favorite part of competing: The energy of the gym and the range of emotions you experience during a game.
Favorite place to compete: Marion Center gym
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Marion Center: I’ve learned how to become a better athlete and leader.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: They’ve taught me to keep my head high, chin up, and most importantly, keep smiling, because it’s contagious.
How did your team pull off upsets of United and Portage? We remained a solid team and never gave up. My team’s strength is that none of us gave up until the final buzzer. We had a wonderful audience, made wise decisions, played at a quick tempo, moved the ball well to generate opportunities, and finished both games with a victory.
What is the potential for the Stingers? We have a lot of potential. These last six wins have demonstrated who we are and what we are evolving toward. Our season has just started for us as a team, and we intend to continue picking up more Stinger victories.