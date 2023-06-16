Macy Sardone, a recent graduate of Homer-Center High School, and Preston Kessler, who recently completed his sophomore year at Indiana, were named The Indiana Gazette Athletes of the Year on Thursday evening during a reception at the Indiana Fire Station.
Sardone and Kessler were selected from among the 39 individuals who earned the Gazette’s weekly Athlete of the Week honor, which was sponsored by Indiana Regional Medical Center, during the recently completed school year.
Sardone was an all-state selection in basketball and volleyball, and Kessler won two state championships at the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships in March.
Pictured are, from left, Brian Nalepa, regional vice president for Sample News Group and publisher of the Gazette; Jessica Uptegraph, Gazette advertising manager; Kessler and Sardone; Annie Rizzo, IRMC marketing and community relations director; and Brooke Zolocsik, IRMC marketing specialist.
For more information on the Athletes of the Year, see a special section publishing June 28.