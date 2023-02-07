Molly Kosmack has had a grand time during her Homer-Center High School basketball career.
A four-year starter, Kosmack accomplished a rare feat, scoring 1,000 points and raking in 1,000 rebounds.
Along the way, the Wildcats won two straight Heritage Conference championships and enter this postseason as the defending District 6 Class 2A champion with aspirations of surpassing last year’s run to the second round of the state tournament.
A 6-foot senior forward, Kosmack entered Monday night’s Heritage Conference semifinals averaging 14.0 points and 14.2 rebounds per game.
Here’s a look at The Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Joe Kosmack and the late Faith Kosmack
Sibling: Joey, 14
Pets: A French bulldog
Plans after high school: Attend Mount Aloysius College to play college basketball and major in nursing.
Hobbies: Hanging out with friends, spending time with my family and going to the gym when I can.
Favorite school subject: Biology
Favorite food: Steak
Food you refuse to eat: Meatloaf
Favorite video game: “Minecraft”
Favorite sport: Basketball for sure. The memories I have gotten from this sport alone will be with me for the rest of my life along with the bonds I have made with teammates and coaches.
When and why you started playing: I started in second grade with skills and drills. My last name was Kosmack so I was expected to play basketball.
Pre-game rituals or superstitions: I love listening to any hype-up music to get me excited and ready to play. I always have to put on Chapstick before every game. I always say a prayer for safety and strength before every game too.
Biggest inspiration: I would have to say God and my mom are my biggest inspirations. The strength my mom had battling six years of breast cancer every day and still being there for me and never missing one of my basketball games was truly inspiring. I dedicate all my basketball accomplishments to her because I know how much she loved watching me playing basketball. God has also been such an inspiration to me throughout my basketball career giving me the strength to accomplish anything and teaching humility for reaching all my basketball goals.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be and why? “Good Golly Miss Molly” because it makes me smile when I hear my name.
Favorite part of competing: The creativity of it. Each opponent requires a different preparation and strategy for my team to be successful.
Favorite place to compete: The HomerDome for sure. The HomerDome is a gym that is so unique and holds lots of memories. It holds lots of memories of amazing athletes before me.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Homer- Center: The biggest thing I have learned is working with other people to achieve a common goal, which is winning championships.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: To believe in yourself. Coach Moore has pulled me aside multiple times throughout this season and last season telling me to become more confident with myself.
How does it feel to have that rare career double-double? It feels pretty good to accomplish a goal that my Aunt Janine accomplished almost 30 years ago in her Homer-Center career because I always have looked up to her as a role model. When you put your team and winning first the individual goals will follow. I was able to accomplish the double-double by always putting my team first.
Have you changed in your four years as a starter? My confidence throughout the years has definitely changed. Freshman year I was always very timid walking onto the floor every game, and now I am very confident with myself as a player. My nerves also, I used to be very nervous going into big games, but now I love the feeling of packed gyms and I’m always excited to get onto the floor.
Your team is the reigning Heritage Conference and District 6 Class 2A champion. How does that affect your team’s mindset this season? We know it is going to be very difficult to repeat that. We all know we have a huge target on our back, but with hard work and teamwork we can accomplish anything.
Keys to this season’s success: Working together. When we work together as a team we see lots of success on the floor. Having a positive attitude and mindset walking into every game has been a large part of winning this year as well. Knowing we have high expectations, too, helps us push toward success.
Goals for this team: In Homer- Center we always have the expectation to win and make it to championships, so trying our best to make it to the KCAC to win our third straight Heritage Conference title, defend our District 6 title and get to the state championship game is the goal for the postseason.