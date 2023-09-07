Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec has seen a lot of football in his seven years with the Red Dragons and more than two decades on the sidelines, yet he’s still experiencing some firsts with his teams.
The latest came with a 38-16 victory over River Valley on Friday after the Red Dragons fell behind 10-0 early.
“This was the first team I’ve had as a head coach that has been down 10-0 eight minutes into a quarter and bounce back and beat a team by 16,” Falisec said.
“They just kept pecking away, pecking away, pecking away. We were making our own big plays and played a really good second half, but that’s something that you don’t see very often here. And those kids showed that, ‘Hey, we’re not going to put our heads down, we’re going to keep going.’”
The win moved Purchase Line to 2-0 for the first time since 2021, when the Red Dragons stumbled to a 5-6 record. Seasons are long and anything can happen between now and the end of October.
“I don’t want to get too excited,” Falisec said. “It’s only two games, but I think the kids are really playing well. I credit our group of seniors we have for their leadership, but it feels really good. I don’t know when we ever started a season off 2-0, but with that being said, it’s early in the year — still got a lot of good games left ahead of us, a lot of big games coming up.”
Purchase Line hits the road for the first time this season to square off against West Shamokin on Friday.
“I think I know probably what everybody else knows,” Falisec joked. “They’ve got Lou Swartz; you’ve got to stop him.”
The Wolves were cooled off by United Valley last week in a 27-12 loss that exploited West Shamokin’s faults despite throttling Penns Manor in Week 1.
West Shamokin couldn’t gain steam against the Lions, with Swartz tossing a pair of interceptions deep in his own territory, the Wolves missing both extra-point attempts and the defense unable to reel in a tricky United Valley offense.
“We weren’t very good in situational football there Friday night,” Wolves coach Jon McCullough said. “We had opportunities to get off the field on defense on fourth down-and-10 and we let them get that first down. And we’ve got to do a better job there. Offense, we can’t turn the ball over whenever we get down in the red zone. … We’ve just got to be more opportunistic. We didn’t force any turnovers. You know we need to be better in a special teams game. We have to convert our extra points. It’s the small things that we have to clean up fundamentally.”
However, Swartz, the area’s leading rusher (451 yards) and scorer (48 points), was the lone Wolf to break through on offense with 200 of the team’s 208 rushing yards as West Shamokin struggled to diversify. The Wolves have put up 682 total yards in two weeks, with their quarterback accounting for nearly 96 percent of their offensive output.
“We got to stop Swartz,” Falisec said. “That’s the first thing. They’ll have to beat us with their other guys, but that’s the case West Shamokin is probably going to see every game now. He’s a great athlete, big kid, runs hard, gets low, so we have our challenges with stopping him. He passes the ball well, too, so we just can’t go to sleep and decide, ‘Hey, we’re going to have to run every single play and stuff the box,’ because he’ll pass down the field for a big one also.”
Thankfully for Falisec and his Red Dragons, they have one of the stingiest defenses in the league so far. Purchase Line allows opponents an average of 164.5 yards and 11.5 points per game.
“They’re a physical team,” McCullough said. “Their linebackers are pretty good coming downhill, and they’re tough up front. They’re just a good football team.”
“They are a group of kids and they love to hit,” Falisec said of his defense. “We’re pretty physical. We get a lot of helmets to the football. When there’s one guy making a stop, you have four or five helmets coming in pretty quick to finish them off.”
On offense, Purchase Line is balancing out its attack. Quarterback John Elick threw for 177 yards against River Valley and has gone 20-for-31 for 241 yards over these first two weeks, while the Red Dragons accumulated just 587 passing yards all of last season.
“John puts a lot of time into it,” Falisec said. “We were busy with 7-on-7s all summer. We mixed our line up a little bit — the way we’re lining up — and I think that has helped us tremendously because he feels more comfortable back there. We’re using what we have, skill-wise guys, better than what we have ever done before.”
Supporting Elick are receivers AJ Chambers and Jaylin Robertson, who average 11.0 and 7.1 yards a grab, respectively, while Brock Small has taken control of the ground game behind his offensive line and gained 242 rushing yards.
“They’re a balanced football team,” McCullough said. “When we’re on defense, we have to be really gap sound up front. Our linebackers have to be able to feel and we’ve got to tackle well and not allow any big plays, and we have to make them earn everything that they get.”