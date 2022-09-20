Everyone was getting ready for overtime at Homer-Center on Friday night.
Almost everyone.
Lou Swartz and the West Shamokin Wolves figured they’d just take care of matters in regulation, improbable as it seemed, in what certainly ranks as one of the greatest offensive games in Heritage Conference history.
With 1.6 seconds remaining in a tie game and 51 yards away from the end zone in a back-and-forth affair, West Shamokin came out of a timeout with one last chance to win the game in regulation. Swartz, a junior quarterback, dropped back to pass and hit Dylan Wolfe in stride along the sideline, and the receiver took off for the end zone to complete the 51-yard play.
Game over. Final score: West Shamokin 56, Homer-Center 50.
Swartz, who followed his older brother’s footsteps into the quarterback role, had a hand in seven of his team’s eight touchdowns. He rushed for scores on runs covering 10, 1, 65, 46 and 36 yards, threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Pete Orlosky, and of course, connected on the game-winning play.
He finished with 516 total yards, rushing for 261 on 31 carries and completing 8 of 16 passes for 255.
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Scott and Patricia Swartz
Siblings: Bo, 19
Pets: A dog, Rufus
Plans after high school: Play college football.
Hobbies: Lifting, hanging out with friends, eating and fishing.
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite food: Sushi
Food you refuse to eat: Uncooked cauliflower
Favorite video game: Madden 23
Favorite sport: Football. There is no better feeling than playing on Friday night lights.
Favorite football teams: Pitt and Steelers
Sports movie you’d recommend: “Friday Night Lights”
When and why did you start playing football? First grade. I always loved football.
Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions? I pray.
Who is your biggest inspiration? My dad.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would it be? “Kickstart My Heart” by Mötley Crüe
What is your favorite part of competing? Playing against good competition and being able to win.
If you could play any other position on the team, where and why? Wide receiver. I loved playing it last year when my brother was quarterback.
What is the most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at West Shamokin? In order to succeed, everyone has to work together and have each other’s back.
Who’s the one defender on the team you’d hate to face? Dylan Wolfe
What is something Coach McCullough taught you that you always try to remember? To always work my hardest for my team and to be a leader on and off the field.
What are the goals for the rest of the season? To keep working hard, continue playing as a team, make the playoffs and get a playoff win.
Favorite place to compete: Definitely at our home field. The turf is amazing and having the crowd on your side can play a factor in some games.
What is it like following in your brother’s footsteps? It is pretty cool playing the same position as he did, but it does not affect me because I played with him the previous two years.
Set up the last play of the game: Once Homer-Center called timeout, we went to the sideline to get some water and talk. Coach Parks asked me what I wanted to do, and I told him to send Wolfe deep and let me launch the ball. Once I saw Wolfe was being covered man-to-man, I knew we won the game. It was the greatest sports game I have ever been a part of.