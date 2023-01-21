For once, the NHL got it right.
Philadelphia defenseman Ivan Provorov opted out of pregame warmups Tuesday night, citing the Flyers’ Pride Night jerseys, that would be auctioned off to support local LGBTQ+ organizations after the game, went against his religious beliefs.
While Provorov, a Russian Orthodox Christian, was hit with a flurry of negative media attention for the choice, the NHL told ESPN: “Clubs decide whom to celebrate, when and how — with league counsel and support. Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues.”
It’s disappointing to see an NHL player make this choice in 2023.
It’s disheartening to see such negativity when fellow Flyers teammates James van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton work so hard with their own program to support LGBTQ+ youth in the greater Philadelphia area.
It’s ultimately still Provorov’s decision to make.
While professional athletes represent the teams and organizations they belong to, they are still individuals with the right to choice — especially when it comes to extra-curricular activities that aren’t part of the sport.
Teams put on several theme nights throughout the year to support various charities, causes and communities in their area — from Pride to Hockey Fights Cancer to Autism Acceptance to Hockey Talks. Often these games include special warmup jerseys, sticks and pucks to be auctioned off with these causes in mind to give back to the communities that support them.
It’s a perfect way to use these organizations’ large platform to shed light on important issues and help the game — in the case of the NHL and hockey, a game that is consistently one of the least diverse with the lowest participation rates — become more inclusive to grow the sport in all facets.
That doesn’t mean the players should be forced to partake in them, especially if they feel it goes against their core values. If they truly don’t believe in the cause, then wearing the rainbow warmup jersey for 15 minutes doesn’t mean anything. Athletes don’t have to be social ambassadors for every cause — or any cause — though using their fame from sports to help others is admirable.
Provorov made his decision without making a spectacle. He didn’t partake in warmups, didn’t talk about the decision prior to turn it into a mainstream story and didn’t say anything harmful to the community. When he was asked about it after the game, he simply said, “I respect everybody, and I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”
Disappointing? Absolutely. Damning? No.
That said, freedom of expression doesn’t free you from consequences, and if you support Provorov’s right to choice in this case, the same understanding should be extended to players who may disagree with causes you endorse.
If a player decides not to partake in Military Appreciation Night, he shouldn’t be subjected to punishment by the league or organization either.
That doesn’t mean Provorov or any future players who bow out of extracurricular activities are safe from the court of public opinion.
Just like how Penguins center Evgeni Malkin was rightfully criticized for his silence on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after being an avid supporter of Vladimir Putin. Geno didn’t have to speak on it, but the silence was deafening when speaking about his character.
This decision speaks to Provorov’s character for essentially not participating in a charity fundraiser.
Philadelphia head coach John Tortorella even confirmed Thursday they had discussions about Provorov’s decision and knew there would be public pushback and criticism. Provorov was aware of what he was walking into.
The same could be said for any athlete that took a knee for the national anthem. Colin Kaepernick didn’t deserve to be black-listed by the NFL for his decision to kneel, but the media scrutiny comes with the choice to take up and speak out on causes you believe in when you’re in the public eye.
But what I think gets lost in all the hubbub surrounding Provorov is that Pride Night went on regardless of whether he participated, and the Flyers and the NHL will continue to combat the thinking that led to this decision in order to make the sport more inclusive to all communities.
Laughton, wearing a Flyers Pride T-shirt, told reporters after the game it was a “great, great night that brings a lot of awareness. … I don’t hold anything against anyone. It’s nothing like that. It was an awesome night and I’m very happy we got a win on a night like this.”
Laughton and van Riemsdyk met with a group of approximately 50 people from the LGBTQ+ community after Tuesday’s game. The pair have been providing game tickets to the You Can Play Project for about a year, and the Flyers have been active in their support for the community outside of the singular night, participating in pride parades and other initiatives throughout the year.
You Can Play, the NHL’s social activism partner since 2013, reached out to the Flyers and Provorov to provide “additional information and a better understanding of the situation” after they said Provorov “negatively impacted” Pride Night, according to the organization’s COO Kurt Weaver. It’s a common program many teams, including Philadelphia, have already used to help teams and players understand various social causes and implications after incidents such as this.
“A lot of times it’s just that they’ve never had proximity to someone in their life who’s been out,” Weaver told ESPN. “Just to meet somebody who’s another human being goes a long way. … We’re going to have individuals that don’t want to hop on board the team. That’s unfortunate. But I’d say, 13 years ago, we might have had three people wearing pride jerseys. Now we have one not wearing them. We have to acknowledge the progress.”
If anything, Provorov’s decision proves why Pride Night should exist. There’s still work to do to ensure hockey really is for everyone.