The month of July is finally over and with any hope the outdoors will become more enjoyable thanks to cooler weather.
Other than those with an interest in snake hunting, July offered little for outdoor pursuits. Groundhog hunting and target shooting can be done all summer, but accuracy can be difficult with sweat running into your eyes.
Now that the calendar has turned, anglers, campers, hunters and trappers will begin planning and preparation in earnest. When weather allows, scouting a favorite woodlot or new chunk of public property will give a glimpse of what the woods has to offer. Looking for game and furbearer signs such as beds, tracks and trails can give a better understanding of which critters are using the property.
While scouting, paying attention to agricultural and natural food sources is important because once fall starts, animals focus heavily on food. An oak flat might lack much sign now, but if acorns hang from the canopy, the same ground will be torn up come early October. Optics are useful for studying the landscape, admiring animals and peering into the canopy to see if acorns, beech or hickory are present. In another month, squirrels will offer an obvious indicator of nut crops as they congregate around the producing trees.
In recent years, the early opener of squirrel season has allowed hunters to get afield earlier, bag some bushytails and scout for the upcoming big-game seasons. This year squirrel season will kick off on Sept. 9 for youth and adult hunters.
All ages will benefit from some practice with their firearm prior to the opener, although the abundance of squirrels allows for some misses. While the challenge of using a scoped rimfire for squirrels is favored by many serious squirrel hunters, in the early season vegetation inhibits visibility. A shotgun is a better option when leaves are thick because the pattern can punch through some leaves, and shots are often at close range. With a primary focus on foraging, squirrels often are jumped from the forest floor within 10 yards but often stop to look back at the source of disturbance once scampering away.
Dove and goose seasons kick off Sept. 1, allowing little time to get things in order. Flights of geese are becoming a more common sight and the sound of an incoming honk always excites me. Although feeding locations will vary from day to day and week to week, loafs and roosts are often used by geese regularly when undisturbed. Scouting to find these areas now will make it easier to find them feeding in fields as the season approaches.
The other day a pair of doves dropped down and passed overhead, and while I was involved in a conversation, the sound of wings made me stop and turn as if I was armed with a shotgun. Wing shooters enjoy year round observation and are blessed to subconsciously watch the sky constantly. Those who watch birds regularly have been noticing a decline in recent years.
A recent report, “State of the Birds,” indicates a steep drop in bird populations across all habitats. Seventy species have been newly identified at the tipping point and have lost 50 percent or more of their populations in the past 50 years. Interestingly, the exceptions were water birds and waterfowl, which were on the increase. While a number of factors could be accredited to these numbers, my takeaway was that cats hate water.
The loss of native species is a serious issue, but only a small portion of our population is connected with the outdoor world enough to notice.
