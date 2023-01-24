HS-basketball.png

Mark Bagley scored a career-high 30 points, Penns Manor connected on 28 free throws and the Comets held off a fourth-quarter push to defeat Philipsburg-Osceola, 75-70, in a non-conference boys’ basketball game at home Monday.

The Mountaineers grabbed a 12-11 lead in the first quarter, but Penns Manor used a 23-11 second quarter to take the 34-23 halftime advantage and extend it to 54-41 after the third.