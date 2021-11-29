COLUMBUS, Ohio — The IUP women’s basketball team is finding its balance.
Four players scored in double digits Sunday as IUP disposed of Ohio Dominican, 76-61, in the Crimson Hawks’ first road game of the season.
It was another balanced offensive game for IUP. For the third time in the past four games, the Crimson Hawks had at least four players score in double digits.
“It was a balanced attack where we were able to score inside and outside,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “They mixed up their defenses. They played some 3-zone, they played some man-to-man, and I thought our players did a really good job of recognizing it. Whatever they were in, we were able to move the ball until we found the open shot.”
Senior Courtney Alexander scored a career-high 24 points to lead the way. Fellow senior Justina Mascaro had 15 points, along with nine assists and six rebounds.
“We know that Justina and Courtney are two very good shooters, and they have the green light,” McConnell said. “Today, they played with a lot of confidence and freedom and just when they got a good look, they were able to step in and knock them down against both man and zone.”
Freshman Gina Adams recorded her first career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and starting point guard Maria Cerro added 11 points.
IUP finished with 18 assists and shot 53.4 percent on the day (31-for-58), including 9-for-25 from 3-point range. It was the Crimson Hawks’ best game this season shooting from distance.
“I think the 18 assists and only 13 turnovers were a really positive thing that we were sharing the ball and executing at a high level on the road against a really, really good team,” McConnell said.
The game was tied at 38 at halftime. The second half was a different story.
The Crimson Hawks outscored Ohio Dominican, 38-23, in the second half to finish their non-conference schedule a perfect 6-0 record heading into PSAC play next weekend.
The fourth quarter belonged to the Hawks as they clamped down defensively, forcing the Panthers into 3-for-11 shooting with four turnovers while outscoring them 15-6 over the final 10 minutes.
“Today, we played a really talented offensive team,” McConnell said. “They have three scorers that can really score the basketball. We struggled to get stops in the first half, but in the fourth quarter, we got stronger and we held them to six fourth-quarter points.”
Alexander shot 9-for-17 from the floor, including 5-for-13 from beyond the arc. It was her fourth career 20-point game and her first of the 2021-22 season. It was by far her best game of the season.
Considering she’s just eight months removed from an ACL injury, Alexander’s game was all the more impressive.
“We know that she’s going to get better and better and better,” McConnell said. “She’s so far ahead of where we thought she would be at this time. We’re so thankful that she’s out there. But you can just see it every game. She gets more and more comfortable.
“Today, she shot the ball well, but she’s more than a shooter. She really scored the ball today in a variety of ways. She got on the break and Maria and Kiera were able to find her, and she had some driving layups and had a nice pull-up jumper off a ball screen at one point, so it was really great to see. So happy for her.”
IUP looked to be in control early, using 3-pointers by Alexander and Mascaro to grab a 15-6 lead just over six minutes into the game.
The Crimson Hawks’ first-half lead reached 10 points before Ohio Dominican reeled off a 10-3 run to cut IUP's lead to 22-19 early in the second quarter. The Panthers put together a big second quarter, shooting 10-for-16 from the field with three 3-pointers to outscore the Hawks 26-19 and forge a 38-38 tie at halftime.
The Crimson Hawks begin conference play next weekend with road games at Kutztown and West Chester,
“One of the things we’ve learned is that this team, it battles,” McConnell said. “It keeps staying with it, staying with it. You can count on that. That’s a good thing on both ends of the floor. We’re still a work in progress and we’re trying to establish our offensive identity.
“We’re growing as a team and the number of people that are going to be impacting the game on a given night. I want that to continue to grow and I think we’re better when we’re playing more people. We’ve got a long way to go, but I think it’s just a good start.”