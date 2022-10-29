WINGATE — Sometimes a football game can come down to one play, other times it can come down to one quarter or one half.
On Friday night, it was one quarter that propelled Bald Eagle Area to victory over Purchase Line, 19-0, in the final game of the regular season and prevented the Red Dragons from advancing to the District 6 Class 1A playoffs.
“We knew we were undermanned. I’m very proud of our kids,” Red Dragons coach Matt Falisec said. “I think they played their hearts out. We struggled on offense. The second quarter got away from us a little bit.”
As Falisec said, his squad had a tough time against the Eagles offensively. Purchase Line managed just 86 yards of total offense.
It had more yards punting the ball at 253 yards.
Bald Eagle Area, which is led by former Commodore native Jesse Nagle, needed just that second-quarter burst to take care of the game. However, Nagle had nothing but high praise for the Red Dragons.
“Hats off to them. We knew they were going to come up and give us a battle,” Nagle said. “We watched them on a lot of different film. We knew they were tough, hard-nosed kids. They brought the house. We didn’t block it well enough.”
The Eagles scored all of their points in a span of just under five minutes.
Bald Eagle Area needed just two plays to take advantage of an interception. Running back Cameron Dubbs had back-to-back carries for 31 yards. His second carry was for 20 yards and a touchdown to make it 7-0 with just over seven minutes left in the first half.
After a Red Dragons drive stalled at midfield, the Eagles used three big plays on a four-play drive to go up 13-0. Quarterback Carson Nagle found a wide-open Wyatt Spackman for a 20-yard score.
The final points of the night saw Bald Eagle Area’s Gavin Eckley take a Jon Elick pass back 55 yards for a score with just under three minutes left in the first half.
“I knew it was coming. They have a heck of a defense, a heck of a team,” Falisec said. “For 26 kids to come up here and play football, our kids played their hearts out. I told them after the game, ‘I don’t care who watched that football game, Purchase Line is pretty proud right now of the way we played.’ I thought we were physical and matching them. We got 26 kids with ninth graders, so I thought we played pretty darn good tonight.”
Purchase Line closed its season at 4-6. Bald Eagle Area is 7-3 going into the District 6 Class 2A playoffs at home against an opponent to be determined.