MARION CENTER — Tim Barrett knew what was on the line, and nobody was going to beat him to the finish line on this day. Not even one of his best friends.
Barrett used a strong finishing kick Thursday at the Heritage Conference Cross Country Championships to win the boys’ race for the third straight year. In doing so, the Marion Center senior became the third boys’ runner in the 22-year history of the conference to win three individual conference titles.
The other two? Alex Woodrow and Hunter Armstrong, both of Marion Center lore. Woodrow won three straight from 2008 to 2010, and Armstrong won three nearly a decade later.
That certainly wasn’t lost on Barrett.
“It’s pretty cool to be up there with Hunter and Alex Woodrow,” he said with a smile.
Marion Center swept the conference team titles for the sixth consecutive season. The girls won for the 13th straight year, while the boys notched their sixth straight title.
The Stingers boys won with 25 points, and United finished second with 51 points.
Barrett won with a time of 16 minutes, 55.5 seconds and held off senior teammate Dillon Green by just a second (16:56.7). Rounding out the top five were United sophomore Colton Henning (17:12.5), Marion Center junior Evan Risinger (17:39.2) and Cambria Heights senior Brock Eckenrode (18:32.3).
“Dillon and Tim are great friends,” Marion Center coach Chris Peters said. “They know they’re going to start races as teammates, and they’re going to finish races as teammates. That doesn’t mean they’re not going to compete against each other. Their plan today was to go out and push each other, take turns leading and pushing the pace.”
On the girls’ side, Portage junior Alex Chobany ran away with the girls’ individual title in 20:36.1 and beat the field by more than 50 seconds. Chobany followed in the footsteps of former Portage standout Lauren Shaffer, who won the girls’ title last year in the Mustangs’ first year in the conference.
“I was always with Lauren,” Chobany said. “She was kind of like my motivation, and she’s in college now. I’m just on my own kind of with my other friends, and it’s just good to do my own thing. … I honestly just wanted to get a good time. But yeah, I wasn’t really expecting to win.”
The Stingers won the girls’ title with 34 points, finishing well ahead of Portage with 65 points.
Marion Center senior Reagan Ryen finished second (21:27.5), and United sophomore Sarah Marshall was a close third (21:29.8). Marion Center’s Brooke Slade (21:35.6) and Claire Hood (21:44.9) rounded out the top five.
“I think we do a really good job enjoying every time we win,” Ryen said. “I don’t think it ever gets old. It’s my senior year, and we have quite a few seniors on the team, so it feels really good to end four years on four wins for the team.”
Barrett and Green were shoulder-to-shoulder with about 300 yards to go in the boys’ race before Barrett made a surge and gained just enough separation to hold off his close friend.
“It’s both of our senior years,” Green said. “He’s won it twice before and he wanted to win it again to keep the streak, and I wanted to beat him, so we were pushing each other. … It was definitely more competitive personally than usual. I saw him (make his move), and I was like, ‘I’ve got to go.’ I tried, but he just kept going.”
“I wanted to get the third one,” Barrett said. “Me and Dillon planned on working together this race to make sure we had fast times, and we did that.”
What Dillon experienced after the race, when he realized he has never lost a conference meet, is what the girls’ program has experienced for the past 10 years. He went 4-for-4 at conference meets, never losing one in his career.
“It’s crazy that we’ve never lost one my entire high school career,” Green said.
Every girls’ graduating class since 2013 has experienced the same thing, with the last 10 Marion Center senior classes having gone 4-for-4 at the Heritage Conference championship.