Tim Barrett wasn’t going to lose.
With a third straight Heritage Conference title on the line, Barrett wanted to join exclusive company.
And that’s what he did.
The Marion Center senior won a third straight Heritage Conference individual cross country championship, and along the way, he helped lead his team to a sixth straight title.
Barrett won the race in 16 minutes, 55.5 seconds, joining Marion Center graduates Alex Woodrow and Hunter Armstrong as the only runners to win three times in the in the 22-year history of the event.
Here’s a look at The Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Nicole Fairman and Ryan Barrett
Siblings: Sawyer and Audi Small
Pets: Two dogs
Plans after high school: Go straight into working.
Hobbies: Hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes and showing livestock.
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite food: Wings
Food you refuse to eat: Sushi
Favorite video game: Madden
TikTok, Twitter or Instagram? TikTok
Favorite sport: Cross country because I like running for a long period of time on new courses and you see different things every week.
When and why did you start running? I started running after we did a mile time trial in gym class and after that every year I wanted to try to beat the record. I then started racing in fifth grade at a USATF meet, where every weekend we would go to a race where I qualified for nationals in Alabama.
Pre-race rituals: Before races I like to just get really focused and think about what I need to do, and we also started doing a quick prayer before we do our cheer after our last run-out.
Who is your biggest inspiration? My biggest inspiration is my mom. She has always been there for me and she always makes sure she is at every race even with all my siblings’ other sports. I enjoy seeing her as soon as I cross the finish line after every race. She is the person that got me into running, and she always pushes me to my best and chase my goals.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be? “Seven Nation Army” by the White Strips. It’s a song that gets everyone fired up.
What is your favorite part of competing? Just that feeling before and after the race and how as soon as that gun goes off all those nerves just go away. Also the competition — I love having a rivalry with some of the kids.
What is the most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Marion Center? That there is nothing more common than wasted potential so be uncommon.
What is something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember? To keep your eyes up during the race and “finish like a Stinger.”
Personal and team goals: My personal goal is to go for a state medal this year. My team goal is for us to defend our District 6 title and our team to go back to states.
Where is you favorite place to compete? Our home Marion Center course. It has nice terrain and it’s fast and pretty hard.
How does it feel to win the title three straight years? It is really amazing to win three times. I’ve always looked up to Hunter Armstrong since I first started running varsity cross country, and it was so cool to watch him win three titles. I wanted to do it and be just like him. After my first time winning it in a very tough race I knew it was possible to do it. It definitely wasn’t easy doing it every year. The competition got harder. After I shattered my elbow in the winter after my first one I never thought I would be in as good shape as I had been. I had a rough track season that year, but I turned it around during that summer at Alexander Strength and Conditioning. He got me right back into shape and helped me get all my strength back. He also helped me with my mind and being able to concentrate and not to give up after some tough races.
Marion Center’s teams have long dual-meet winning streaks. What is the reason for the success over the years? The reason for our success is first our coaching. Coach (Chris) Peters knows when and how we should do things with our training and racing. The other reason is our team. We always go all in and do our parts. Everyone is valuable and does their jobs for our success. We all show up every day ready to work.