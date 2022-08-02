The shortening days and cooler nights serve as a reminder that fall is not far away. Seasonal changes affect fishing, including smallmouth bass in flowing water.
As water temperatures drop into the low 60s and upper 50s these places become less hospitable to smallmouth bass and they begin gravitating to areas with less current and more depths, a movement dictated by weather and river flow. Fall cold snaps that quickly drop water temperatures can hasten the movement as do increases in flow that elevate river current.
Once river temperatures reach the mid-40s many fish are in the deep, protected holes where they will remain for the coming winter. Which is why late fall/early winter river smallmouth fishing can be so good. The fish are concentrated in confined areas and tend to return there each fall. But for now, during early fall, we must be willing to search.
Lure selection is a primary component in this process and fall into two basic categories: horizontal baits such as hard jerkbaits, spinnerbaits, swimbaits and soft jerkbaits, lures that are worked quickly and cover the water; and vertical baits like grubs, Ned Rigs, tube jigs, and hair jigs, presentations that are fished in a slower, more finesse manner.
Naturally, the first option is to start with a horizontal, moving bait, one where you can cover the water quicker, something especially important now since the fish can be on the move. However, early to mid-fall is not always kind to horizontal baits. Floating leaves can complicate retrieves. On rivers that support eelgrass and similar submerged vegetation floating, dead weeds can also be a factor. Come fall this weed growth dies off and uproots, at times leaving masses of clutter on the surface. And of course, there are times when bass simply aren’t in the mood to hit a moving bait.
This said, a moving bait is still my first choice during early fall outings. Unless the flows are up bass still tend to use areas like tailout sections of pools well into mid fall. A suspending jerkbait like Rapala’s X-Rap excels at triggering strikes from bass holding there. While during the summer I’ll impart an aggressive jerk, pause retrieve with such a lure, as the water cools it’s wise to tone things down. Softer jerks and longer pauses are in order. Likewise, a soft jerkbait like Zoom’s Super Fluke can be mildly twitched across pool tailouts and along rocky banks. I prefer to fish a fluke unweighted and allow it to slowly sink between twitches, a movement river smallies often succumb to.
Spinnerbaits and bladed jigs come into their own when flows are up, and fish are pushed tight to the bank. Phenomenal days can be experienced under such conditions.
Bottom-oriented jig style vertical baits are necessary when bass aren’t willing to chase moving baits. This becomes more common as water temperatures drop continue to fall. The soft swimbait such as Keitech’s Swing Impact, Reaction Innovation’s Skinny Dipper, and the Galida’s Grubz are wonderful hybrids that can function as both moving baits and bottom baits, depending on how you work them. This is often dictated by the type of water you’re fishing. When you’re casting along a rocky bank with moderate current, the bait can be worked back in protected pockets with a steady swimming retrieve, relying on the movement of the boot tail or curl tail to evoke strikes. When fishing deeper, slower water it can be hopped along the bottom in classic jig manner.
The slower, deeper pools that river smallmouth begin using with greater frequency during the fall months can be plied with bottom baits like tube jigs, Ned Rigs, and hair jigs. While one certain profile may excel any particular day — and it’s important to experiment to see if this is the case — perhaps a more significant factor is weight. Jig sizes of 1/8-, 3/16- and quarter-ounce are commonly employed. Usually, the lightest jig for the depth you are fishing is best. For depths of four to 10 feet I typically use a 3/16-ounce jig. This size seems to provide the best fall rate and doesn’t hang in the rocks as readily as a quarter-ounce jig.
Early to mid-fall provides fun challenges and often fine fishing for river smallmouth bass and serves as a prelude to what’s often the best action yet to come in late fall.