knapp 8-1-22

Jeff Stockdale displayed a nice early fall river smallmouth bass.

 Jeff Knapp photo

The shortening days and cooler nights serve as a reminder that fall is not far away. Seasonal changes affect fishing, including smallmouth bass in flowing water.

As water temperatures drop into the low 60s and upper 50s these places become less hospitable to smallmouth bass and they begin gravitating to areas with less current and more depths, a movement dictated by weather and river flow. Fall cold snaps that quickly drop water temperatures can hasten the movement as do increases in flow that elevate river current.

