This Saturday the season will open for bass on Pennsylvania waters.
Licensed anglers may keep a limit of six bass that measure at least 12 inches in length.
The majority of lakes and ponds in our area should hold largemouth bass. Creeks and rivers are where smallmouth bass are often targeted, but they, too, can be found in our local lakes.
While there certainly will be some activity at boat launches and access points Saturday, the opening day will not be a repeat of the trout opener. Bass may be fished for all year and most that pursue them regularly have no interest in keeping them for the table, which equates to little buzz in regard to opening day.
A legal bass yields a fair-sized filet and a limit can provide a nice fish dinner. Keeping your catch alive or on ice until they are cleaned can be difficult in the heat. Starting your day early in the morning will allow the stringer to be full before the temperature heats up too much. My limited experience in bass tournaments on the rivers in past years indicated the bite dropped off tremendously by late morning.
A subject that has been of discussion recently among outdoor enthusiasts is the change to the doe tag process. Antlerless licenses will now go on sale the fourth Monday in June. This year that will be June 26 and sales will start at 8 a.m. for residents. Non-residents must wait until July 10.
There will be three rounds of antlerless license sales with hunters allowed to purchase one in each round. After the third round, they will be available to purchase until one meets their limit of six antlerless tags.
Hunters may go to a license sales agent to purchase their doe tags or do so through the agency’s online store. Based off my experience in other states when everyone attempts to purchase their license at once, bad things typically happen in the world of internet. It would be of little surprise if everyone is waiting in line to buy their license on June 26 and the system freezes when agents and individuals attempt to use it at 8 a.m. Thankfully, our area has plenty of tags. However, units such as 2F with greater demand and fewer deer may have some difficulties in the first year of the process.
The Pennsylvania Trappers Association is holding its 86th annual rendezvous on June 15 to 17 at the Shippensburg Fairgrounds. Trapping supply vendors and manufacturers from across the country will be set up selling their equipment. Demonstrations are held throughout the day and it is possible to watch some of the best share their methods of success. Fur-handling demos also will be given and agents from Fur Harvesters Auctions will be there for anyone with questions regarding the shipping process.
Tailgaters bring a variety of items to sell to help offset the cost of the trip. Over the years I have acquired a number of prized items by scouring through the tailgater section. A beaver hat, military backpack and kayak are just a few things that come to mind.
While this event is 2½ hours from the Indiana, the rendezvous moves each year and it could be several years before it is held at a closer location.
