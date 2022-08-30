Our recent spells of cooler weather serve as a reminder that fall is near, a time when fishing action often picks up. Two of the better options to try this fall are Lake Erie’s bass and Spring Creek’s wild trout.
LAKE ERIE BASS: Lake Erie smallmouth bass fishing is always weather sensitive. When you hit the right conditions it can be world class. This is even more so during the fall, when unstable weather seems to blow through on a consistent basis. But the dividends for watching for that “just right” day can be even more rewarding. The greatest smallmouth bass fishing I’ve ever had has been in September and October on Erie, when ridiculous numbers of bubba-sized smallies boated.
Keep an eye out for a period of stable weather, one that includes calm winds, preferably from the south or west. Erie smallmouth tend to move into shallower water during the early to mid fall period; I’ve done best by working the edges of rocky shelves and humps that topped out in 15 to 25 feet of water.
Tube jigs, drop-shot rigs with goby imitations, blade baits and jigging spoons all take fish during the fall. Some days the fish will show a definite preference of one over the other, so experiment.
Presque Isle Bay also provides excellent fall bass fishing, for largemouths that is. The big smallmouths that invade the bay during the spring are long gone, though an occasional brown bass shows up at this time. Weed edges are the primary contact points for Erie Bay bigmouths. Flippin jigs worked along weed lines take fish, as do classic offerings like Texas-rigged plastic worms. These bass will also take a suspending hard jerkbait worked in the open water near weed edges. During bright, calm days you’ll often see the bass take the lure, an exciting visual experience.
Access areas on the main lake include North East, Shade’s Beach, Lampe and Walnut Creek (from east to west). Most anglers fishing the bay use either Chestnut Street in the City of Erie, or drive out onto Presque Isle State Park and launch from Niagara or Marina Bay.
Keep in mind that Erie always demands respect, especially during the fickle weather of fall.
SPRING CREEK WILD BROWN TROUT: Pennsylvania boasts some of the top fishing for wild trout in the east. Centre County’s Spring Creek is such a wonderful resource, relying primarily on stream-bred brown trout, though escapees from two state hatcheries, as well as stocked fish from privately controlled club waters, occasionally show up.
One of the more interesting sections of Spring Creek is the “Canyon Section,” much of which was closed off until several years ago.
More than 1,800 acres — formerly controlled by Rockview State Prison — are now being jointly managed by the multi-partnered Spring Creek Canyon Cooperative Management Coalition, made up of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the state Department of Corrections, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Penn State University and Benner Township.
Benner Township manages a portion of the land designated as a recreational area; the Game Commission manages a portion of the land as a terrestrial and aquatic wildlife resource management area, which also is known as State Game Land 333; the Fish and Boat Commission manages the controlled limited access area and nearby hatchery; and Penn State University oversees the agricultural research and management area.
Like the balance of Spring Creek (other than Fisherman’s Paradise and the exhibition area in Bellefonte), the Spring Creek Canyon section falls under all-tackle, catch-and-release regulations. Anglers can use flies, artificial lures or natural bait. Fishing is permitted year-round. All trout must be released.
Fish contamination from Keptone and Myrex, and resulting human consumption concerns, led the Fish and Boat Commission to take Spring Creek off the stocking list in the 1980s. It’s been managed as no-kill ever since.
The Spring Creek Canyon can be accessed at the upstream end from the Benner Springs facility; from the downstream end via the Bellefonte hatchery/Fisherman’s Paradise. The trail runs 4.4 miles. Anglers wishing to separate themselves from others have the chance to do so, an exceptional option considering the rapid development that continues to encroach on the wild places in the State College area.