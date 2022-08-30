knapp 8-30-22

MIchael Murphy showed off a September Lake Erie smallmouth bass.

 Jeff Knapp photo

Our recent spells of cooler weather serve as a reminder that fall is near, a time when fishing action often picks up. Two of the better options to try this fall are Lake Erie’s bass and Spring Creek’s wild trout.

LAKE ERIE BASS: Lake Erie smallmouth bass fishing is always weather sensitive. When you hit the right conditions it can be world class. This is even more so during the fall, when unstable weather seems to blow through on a consistent basis. But the dividends for watching for that “just right” day can be even more rewarding. The greatest smallmouth bass fishing I’ve ever had has been in September and October on Erie, when ridiculous numbers of bubba-sized smallies boated.

