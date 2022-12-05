BLOOMSBURG — IUP held off Bloomsburg, 72-64, on Saturday to remain undefeated and close out a weekend sweep of its first two PSAC crossover games.
Kiera Baughman anchored the IUP offense behind a career-high 24 points in 39 minutes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
BLOOMSBURG — IUP held off Bloomsburg, 72-64, on Saturday to remain undefeated and close out a weekend sweep of its first two PSAC crossover games.
Kiera Baughman anchored the IUP offense behind a career-high 24 points in 39 minutes.
Baughman was one of four starters in double figures for IUP, which collected 11 steals. Alana Cardona finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds and added two blocks.
Teirra Preston was an efficient 6-for-8 from the floor, posting 14 points and six rebounds. Maria Cerro scored 13 points, handed out four assists and came up with three steals in 39 minutes in an all-around effort. IUP (6-0) shot 52 percent from the floor, including 62.5 percent in the fourth quarter. IUP took only four 3-point attempts and made one.
Allison Hileman posted a team-high 17 points for Bloomsburg (2-4) and Emma Gochnauer provided 14 points. The Huskies looked to chip away for the majority of the contest but were hampered by 22 turnovers.
IUP countered a quick Bloomsburg start, working its lead to 13-9 after a jumper from Baughman. Cardona stretched the Crimson Hawk advantage to seven points following a pair of foul shots at the conclusion of the first quarter. The Huskies could not convert in the final possession of the first, grabbing two offensive rebounds over the last 11 seconds of the stanza.
Bloomsburg trimmed its deficit to 20-19 with a jumper from Nicole Schmidt. The Hawks responded with an 8-0 spurt, capped by a transition and-one basket from Baughman at 4:14 of the second. IUP continued to limit the Huskies on the offensive end, taking a 32-28 into the intermission.
Early in the second half, Cerro found Cardona for a basket underneath through contact, stretching the IUP advantage to 37-28. The Huskies responded, chipping away their deficit to just four at 37-33. Again, IUP used a timely run with six of the next eight points for a 43-35 lead.
The IUP lead hovered around between one and two possessions for the remainder of the frame. Bloomsburg got to within three after the opening score of the fourth before IUP used efficient offense to remain in front. Baughman finished off another timely and-one at 7:02, moving IUP ahead by double figures at 58-48, the team’s largest lead of the evening.
From there, Bloomsburg got to within six on several occasions before IUP countered.
IUP has posted 10 or more steals in three consecutive contests and four times this season. Between the first and fourth quarters, Bloomsburg was limited to 11-for-35 (31.4 percent) from the floor. Meanwhile, IUP made 10 field goals in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory.
IUP plays host to Goldey-Beacom at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.