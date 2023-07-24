HOMER CITY — After falling behind early in a must-win on Day 3 of pool play at the Pennsylvania Youth Western Regional Tournament, Homer City rallied for three runs in the last two innings to get within a run, but Murraysville relief pitcher Lawton Carnahan struck out back-to-back Bears, stranding a pair of base runners to close out the 5-4 win at First Commonwealth Bank Field on Sunday.
At stake was a chance to play in today’s regional consolation game and an opportunity to continue the season in the state tournament next month.
Nash Budner and Ladd Blake singled and scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it a one-run game. A pitch hit Nathan Birchall and Noah Turk followed by reaching base, but Carnahan closed the door by getting Matt Zerfross and Domenick Shimko swinging to end the game.
“That’s how it’s been all week,” Homer City manager Jason Rado said. “Actually, that sums up our whole season. We can get runners on but have a hard time getting the big hit at the key moment.”
Murrysville’s Anthony DePaulo scored on a bunt attempt and errant throw, and Ethan Raver followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0.
The Bears’ Conner Deyarmin scored on Sergio Sotillo’s single in the third inning to give Homer City its first run, but Alex Musto trotted home in the fourth inning on a Jason Buczinski single to make it 4-1.
Brayden Rado replaced Blake on the mound in the second inning and allowed just two earned runs the rest of the way.
Blake had walked three batters in 12/3 innings and was having trouble with his control.
“I feel bad for Blake at the moment,” Rado said. “Our mentality at that point was that we were still attempting to make it to the state tournament. I thought, Let’s get out of this and give ourselves a chance, which we did.”
Brayden Rado went 51/3 innings, striking out four.
Sotillo, Blake and Zerfoss had two hits for Homer City, which ended the season with a 12-8-1 record.
Even after dropping a hard-fought game Friday and running into a dominant pitching performance on Saturday morning, a win on Sunday against Saegertown would have also given S.W. Jack an opportunity to play in the consolation game.
It wasn’t to be. The Drillers had a tough time finding offense until late in the game and ended their season with a 9-5 defeat.
S.W. Jack (14-7) had just two hits going into the fifth and trailed 4-0. The Drillers finally found their offense, scoring five runs in the last three innings, but Saegertown added to its lead with three runs in the fifth and a pair of insurance runs in the seventh.
Sully Van Hoose started and took the loss, pitching four innings, striking out seven, and allowing five runs (four earned).
Parker Stahlman had two hits, including a double and two RBIs.
Blake Burchill pitched into the sixth inning for Saegertown and earned the victory.
