HOMER CITY — After falling behind early in a must-win on Day 3 of pool play at the Pennsylvania Youth Western Regional Tournament, Homer City rallied for three runs in the last two innings to get within a run, but Murraysville relief pitcher Lawton Carnahan struck out back-to-back Bears, stranding a pair of base runners to close out the 5-4 win at First Commonwealth Bank Field on Sunday.

At stake was a chance to play in today’s regional consolation game and an opportunity to continue the season in the state tournament next month.