Brady Frazer scored when Ethan Palmer hit into a double play to break a 3-3 tie and push Homer City over S.W. Jack, 4-3, in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Wednesday at First Commonwealth Bank Field.
The Bears grabbed a 3-0 lead after two innings. Nash Budner drove in a run on a single, Nate Birchall scored when Zerfoss hit into a double play. Frazer stole home for the third run.
The Drillers powered back with a three-run fourth inning to tie the game. Brock Lewis smacked an RBI single, and Riley George plated a pair of runs on a double.
Frazer singled to lead off the bottom half of the inning, moved to second on an error and stole third before coming home on Palmer’s grounder.
Budner and Frazer stroked two hits apiece for the Bears.
Lewis went 2-for-3 and George collected a pair of RBIs for S.W. Jack, which lost its third straight.
Budner got the win, striking out four and allowing three runs in 32/3 innings as the starter. Noah Turk came in relief, striking out five and not allowing a run.
Rowe suffered the loss in one inning of work.
Both teams play this evening. S.W. Jack plays host to Armstrong, and Homer City (8-3) travels to Mahoning Valley.
ARMSTRONG 12, BROOKVILLE FIREMAN’S CLUB 5: Armstrong took advantage of seven errors and pushed past visiting Brookville Fireman’s Club for its sixth consecutive victory.
An error put Armstrong on the board in the second, and Brookville responded with three runs in the third.
Armstrong put up four runs in the bottom half, scoring on a bases-loaded walk to Rory Pschirer, a sacrifice bunt from Domonic Hutchens and Zach Waugaman’s single to make it 5-3.
Armstrong added seven runs the rest of the way with RBI singles coming from Pschirer, Nicholas Kinter and Garrett Brumbaugh.
Luke Burton drove in a pair of runs for Brookville in the fifth.
Armstrong’s Jonas Miller collected three RBIs, and Carson Delano singled twice.
Burton doubled and had two of Brookville’s three hits.
Mason Mills got the win, pitching two innings in relief of Owen Crissman.
Sam Krug suffered the loss, issuing seven walks and giving up seven runs (four earned) in 32/3 innings.
Armstrong (7-2) visits S.W. Jack this evening. Brookville (5-5) plays at Kovacik Insurance on Monday.
MAHONING VALLEY 6, YOUNG TOWNSHIP 3: Mahoning Valley used a six-run fourth inning to pull past host Young Township and grab its fourth consecutive win.
Young Township put up three runs in the third. Ben McConnell drove in a run on a triple, and Antonio Buffone smacked an RBI single the next at-bat.
Two consecutive walks and a pair of hit-by-pitches kicked off Mahoning Valley’s fourth-inning rally. Mason Noerr, Parker Stahlman and Max Burkett all singled in runs to give Mahoning Valley the 6-3 lead.
Burkett led Mahoning Valley with two RBIs on two hits.
McConnell and Kash Julius stroked two hits apiece for Young Township.
Lucas Mennitti earned the win, fanning five, issuing five walks and giving up seven hits in 51/3 innings.
McConnell took the loss, allowing four runs on three hits after tossing two-thirds of an inning in relief of Julius.
Both teams play this evening. Young Township (6-5) visits Kovacik Insurance, and Mahoning Valley (7-1) welcomes Homer City.
