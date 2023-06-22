Legion logo

Brady Frazer scored when Ethan Palmer hit into a double play to break a 3-3 tie and push Homer City over S.W. Jack, 4-3, in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Wednesday at First Commonwealth Bank Field.

The Bears grabbed a 3-0 lead after two innings. Nash Budner drove in a run on a single, Nate Birchall scored when Zerfoss hit into a double play. Frazer stole home for the third run.