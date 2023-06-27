Homer City collected 18 hits in a 9-3 win over Young Township in an Indiana County Youth Legion game shortened to five innings.
Noah Turk put the Bears on the board in the first inning with a single, and Young Township tied it at 2 when Colby Desimone’s fielder’s choice scored a run in the bottom half.
Homer City ran away with the game starting in the second inning. The Bears outscored Young Township 7-1 the rest of the way, getting RBI singles from Matthew Zerfoss, Andrew Fisher, Connor Deyarmin, Turk and Brady Frazer.
Seven Bears had multiple hits. Brayden Rado, Turk, Zerfoss and Frazer tallied three apiece, while Dom Shimko, Deyarmin and Fisher each had two. Turk drove in three runs, and Frazer plated two and doubled.
Desimone and Bryden McCracken had two hits apiece, while Noah Stewart doubled for Young Township.
Rado earned the win, striking out two and allowing three earned runs on 10 hits in a full-game outing.
Ben McConnell suffered the loss.
Homer City (9-4) welcomes Armstrong this evening. Young Township (6-6) travels to Brookville on Wednesday.
S.W. JACK 10, MARION CENTER 0: Caden Force tossed a no-hitter as S.W. Jack shut out host Marion Center.
The Drillers smacked eight hits and took advantage of six errors and eight walks. Ethan Shank doubled in a run, Brock Lewis hit a two-run homer, and Hunter Kunkle’s double plated two.
Force didn’t issue a walk and struck out eight in five innings.
Connor James took the loss, surrendering three runs on four hits over three innings.
Both teams play Wednesday. S.W. Jack (7-3) welcomes Kovacik Insurance, and Marion Center (1-8) visits Mahoning Valley.
BROOKVILLE 13, KOVACIK INSURANCE 1: Brookville Fireman’s Club amassed 15 hits and cruised to a mercy-rule win over host Kovacik Insurance.
Brookville scored four runs in the first inning and collected six in the second. Ladd Blake, Luke Burton, Sam Krug, Joel Burton and Sergio Sotillo all plated runs in the second with Luke Burton and Krug hitting back-to-back doubles.
Blake doubled in a run and Sotillo and Parker Kalgren hit RBI singles in a three-run fourth.
Blake drove in two runs and went 4-for-4, while Krug went 3-for-3, doubling twice and tallying two RBIs as part of Brookville’s 15-hit onslaught. Luke Burton and Joel Burton collected three RBIs apiece and Sotillo had three hits.
Zeke Doak had both of Kovacik Insurance’s hits, including a double.
Landen Marrara earned the win, tossing two scoreless innings and giving up one hit. Joel Burton struck out five in two innings of relief.
Eric Dinger suffered the loss.
Both teams play Wednesday. Brookville (7-5) plays host to Young Township, and Kovacik Insurance (1-11) travels to S.W. Jack.
MAHONING VALLEY 8, ARMSTRONG 2: Mahoning Valley scored five runs in the second inning to ease past Armstrong.
Landan Temchulla’s double scored a run in the first, and Logan Baun cleared the bases with a double in the second to put Mahoning Valley up 6-0. Two runs came home in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk and fielder’s choice.
Anderson Fabian plated a run on a single in the bottom half of the second and Aiden Morando scored on a groundout in the fifth for Armstrong.
Logan Moore went 2-for-3 with a double. Baun collected three RBIs, and Temchulla drove in two runs for Mahoning Valley.
Carson Delano and Fabian each doubled and had two hits for Armstrong.
Max Burkett pitched 51/3 inning, issuing five walks and allowing two runs (one earned) and five hits to get the win.
Zach Waugaman suffered the loss, surrendering six runs (two earned) on five hits in three innings. Three Armstrong pitchers combined to issue 11 walks.
Armstrong (7-4) visits Homer City this evening, and Mahoning Valley (9-2) welcomes Marion Center on Wednesday.
SENIOR LEGION
HOMER CITY 6-2, SOMERSET 3-10: Homer City split a Sunday afternoon doubleheader at Somerset in a pair of Westmoreland County Senior Legion games.
Michael Krejocic singled to break a 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh to push Homer City to a 6-3 win in Game 1.
Two bases-loaded walks allowed insurance runs to cross in the seventh.
Braden Dunn went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Nick Love had two hits and Krejocic plated two runs for Homer City.
Caleb Palmer earned the win, striking out eight and allowing four hits in 61/3 innings. Ryan Sechler took the loss.
Homer City couldn’t find any offense in Game 2, falling 10-2.
Somerset pushed across three runs in each of the first, fourth and sixth innings.
Love drove in Dunn on a sacrifice fly in the first, and an error scored a run in the sixth for Homer City.
Dunn and Jace Misko each singled for Homer City’s lone hits.
Isaac Jamison collected four RBIs for Somerset, while Colt Hagans had three and Owen Miller drove in two.
Eric Harris allowed one run and earned the walk in three innings for the win.
Andrew McGee suffered the loss.
Both teams return to action this evening. Homer City (5-7) plays host to Blairsville, and Somerset visits Latrobe.
