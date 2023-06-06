An error on Dom Shimko’s grounder scored three runs in the seventh inning, allowing Homer City to pull out a 5-4 win over Mahoning Valley at home in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Monday.
The Bears got on the board first on Brayden Rado’s single in the second inning, but Mahoning Valley scored a pair of runs in each of the third and fifth innings to take a 4-1 lead. Nolan Stahlman scored on an error, Logan Noerr came home when Burkett hit into a fielder’s choice double play, and Landan Temchulla smacked an RBI single.
Homer City started its seventh-inning rally with a single from Nate Birchall. A walk and error loaded the bases for Noah Turk to drive in a run, and the next at-bat Shimko hit a grounder to third that was misplayed and allowed three runs to score.
Matthew Zerfoss went 3-for-3 to lead the Bears’ offense.
Logan Baun and Noerr each doubled, and Baun had a pair of hits for Young Township.
Turk pitched three innings of relief and earned the win. The right-hander gave up two hits and a run after coming in for starter Zerfoss.
Moore suffered the loss in two-thirds of an inning.
Both teams return to action on Monday. Mahoning Valley (3-1) plays host to Young Township, while Homer City (4-1) visits S.W. Jack.
MARION CENTER 12, KOVACIK INSURANCE 0: Trent Slovinsky and Blair Park combined to toss a shutout as Marion Center rolled over host Kovacik Insurance.
Brady Lewis singled in Jaxon Davis and made it home on an error to put Marion Center up 2-0 in the second.
Marion Center added four runs in the third. Trent Slovinsky brought in two runs on a single and came in on an error along with Park. A pickoff attempt went awry in the fourth to bring in Brady Haggerty, and Cole Adamson knocked in a run on a single in the fifth.
Park hit an RBI single and scored on a walk, and Adamson and Josiah Bish drove in a run apiece to enact the mercy rule in the sixth inning.
Troy Slovinsky, Park, Trent Slovinsky and Adamson had two hits each. Trent Slovinsky posted a pair of RBIs and scored three runs, while Troy Slovinksy doubled.
Zeke Doak smacked a double and Gavin Steeves singled for Kovacik’s two hits.
Trent Slovinsky started and earned the win, allowing two hits and striking out five without issuing a walk in four innings. Park tossed two innings of relief, fanning four and walking two.
Brady Doak took the loss, allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits in three innings of work as a starter.
Both teams play Wednesday. Marion Center (1-4) plays at Brookville Fireman’s Club, and Kovacik Insurance (1-6) travels to Armstrong.
S.W. JACK 14, YOUNG TOWNSHIP 3: S.W. Jack cruised to its fourth straight win in a mercy-rule victory over visiting Young Township.
Caden Force scored on a balk and Sully VanHoose hit a sacrifice fly to put the Drillers up 2-0 in the first, and Young Township tied it up in the top of the second when a pair of runs scored on a walk and wild pitch.
S.W. Jack kept the offense rolling while cooling off Young Township.
An error scored two in the second, Charlie Manzi cranked out a solo home run in the third, and Force singled and scored on an error for the 7-2 lead after four.
Carter Myers hit into a fielder’s choice to score a run for Young Township, which allowed five unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Hunter Kunkle hit an RBI single and Jamison Miller brought in a run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth to round out scoring and enact the mercy rule.
Force and Manzi had two hits and two runs apiece for S.W. Jack.
Ben McConnell and Grant Harless had Young Township’s lone hits.
Luke Rowe earned the win, giving up three unearned runs on one hit, issuing four walks and striking out six in four innings as the starter.
J.J. Cessna allowed four runs (two earned) without a hit and issued five walks in two innings for the loss.
Both teams are back in action on Wednesday. Young Township (5-3-1) visits Mahoning Valley, and S.W. Jack (4-0) welcomes Homer City.
ARMSTRONG 16, BROOKVILLE 8: Armstrong stacked up 14 hits in a win over host Brookville Fireman’s Club.
Brookville’s Ladd Blake doubled in a run in the first inning, but Armstrong responded with four in the second and just kept on rolling, scoring multiple runs in each of the final five innings.
Donovan Hutchens drove in four runs on a double and triple, while Kaden Rupp cranked out three hits and scored three runs for Armstrong. Rory Pschirer, Nicholas Kinter and Zach Waugaman had two hits apiece, and Garrett Brumbaugh and Waugaman tallied two RBIs each.
Brookville had four hits, including two for extra bases. Sam Krug hit a triple and Blake doubled.
Brumbaugh earned the win, and Joel Burton suffered the loss.
Both teams have home games Wednesday. Armstrong (2-2) welcomes Kovacik Insurance. Brookville (3-2) hosts Marion Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.