An error on Dom Shimko’s grounder scored three runs in the seventh inning, allowing Homer City to pull out a 5-4 win over Mahoning Valley at home in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Monday.

The Bears got on the board first on Brayden Rado’s single in the second inning, but Mahoning Valley scored a pair of runs in each of the third and fifth innings to take a 4-1 lead. Nolan Stahlman scored on an error, Logan Noerr came home when Burkett hit into a fielder’s choice double play, and Landan Temchulla smacked an RBI single.