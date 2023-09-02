NANTY GLO — In a tale of two teams emerging as Heritage Conference threats with bullish lines and shifty offenses, it was United Valley that came out victorious over West Shamokin, 27-12, on Friday night at Lloyd C. McMullen Memorial Field.

The Lions shut out the Wolves in three quarters, grabbed a pair of interceptions off Lou Swartz and stacked up 404 total yards in a win that showed just how fearless this United Valley squad has become.