NANTY GLO — In a tale of two teams emerging as Heritage Conference threats with bullish lines and shifty offenses, it was United Valley that came out victorious over West Shamokin, 27-12, on Friday night at Lloyd C. McMullen Memorial Field.
The Lions shut out the Wolves in three quarters, grabbed a pair of interceptions off Lou Swartz and stacked up 404 total yards in a win that showed just how fearless this United Valley squad has become.
“The kids are believing in what we’re doing right now,” Lions coach Kevin Marabito said. “It’s contagious. Losing is contagious; winning becomes contagious. The kids are just — there’s no fear in them right now. They go out, they do the job. They bend; they don’t break.”
“We just weren’t very good in situational plays this week,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said. “They made the plays and we didn’t. That’s what it comes down to. They beat us at the line of scrimmage. That’s the part that’s really disappointing to me is they won the game up front.”
Gino DiPaolo snagged his first interception of the night around the four-minute mark of the first quarter to shift momentum in United Valley’s favor.
Quarterback Isaac Worthington connected with DiPaolo on passes of 31 and 17 yards to set up the Lions at the 3-yard line to end the first quarter. Worthington ran it the rest of the way, and Collin Nedrich nailed the point-after kick to put United Valley on the board first, 7-0, six seconds into the second quarter.
The Wolves struck back with a nine-play drive, highlighted by a 26-yard run by Swartz. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound quarterback dragged a pair of Lions into the end zone for a 10-yard score, but Ezra Oesterling missed the PAT to leave West Shamokin within one at 7-6 with 7:24 left in the half.
A 23-yard kickoff return by Nedrich set up United Valley at its own 48, a 13-yard keep by Worthington put the Lions at the Wolves’ 30 and Caden McCully, a senior running back, spun through the defense to go the distance. Nedrich nailed a second kick to stretch the Lions’ lead to 14-6 at 5:48.
On fourth-and-7, Swartz evaded pressure and found Oesterling through coverage for a 16-yard pass to put the Wolves at the Lions’ 23. The pair attempted a repeat, but it was broken up by the imposing DiPaolo. However, Swartz went on runs of 14 and 1 yards before scoring from 8 yards out. Isaac Schrecengost was stopped short on the 2-point conversion attempt to keep the Wolves behind, 14-12, with 22 seconds to go in the half.
Momentum shifted in West Shamokin’s favor when the Wolves stuffed Worthington on fourth-and-goal after a 40-yard run from Nedrich to force the Lions to turn the ball over on downs with 3½ minutes left in the third quarter.
“What I was proud of is we found a way to get that fourth-and-goal stop there,” McCullough said. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot there and had the drive stopped. Right there at that point, they get that fourth-down stop, the momentum seemed to be coming back on our side. We have to find a way in that disappointing moment to have the composure to make a stop whenever we need it.”
United Valley forced a punt five plays later to go back on offense and turn back the tide and keep the Wolves off the board.
“We were down on ourselves,” McCully said. “We overcame it. We made them punt the ball, and we knew we had to get back to work on offense. But I couldn’t be any prouder of what our line did. The line pushed, which gave us all the holes to run through. All the credit goes to them.”
“Hats off to the defense,” Marabito said. “The second half, to shut them out, I mean Lou Swartz had his yardage, but it was hard-earned yardage. We played within our plan and made a couple little adjustments at the half and the kids executed.”
The Lions scored twice in the final frame on runs of 5 and 8 yards, both by senior Alex Reba.
The first capped a 12-play drive that kicked off the fourth quarter. The Wolves managed to get a piece of Nedrich’s point-after kick but it still sailed through the uprights to make it 21-12.
Nedrich found a gap along the left side and sprinted 41 yards to put United Valley at first-and-goal to set up Reba’s second score of the night with 4:22 left in the game.
West Shamokin started to gain ground, with Swartz connecting on passes of 19 and 11 yards to Andrew Plavi and a 9-yard toss to Oesterling, but the quarterback’s attempt at the end zone found DiPaolo instead to officially deflate the Wolves.
“Every play is just chipping in,” Marabito said. “We’re causing mistakes, we’re getting the job done. It’s a teamthing. The thing that’s impressing me right now is there’s not one player saying, ‘Oh, I have to take it over.’ It’s a team thing. We don’t put any fingers.”
Swartz ended the night 6-for-17 with a pair of touchdowns and 200 of the Wolves’ 208 rushing yards.
“Everyone knows what we’re going to do,” McCullough said. “We have (Swartz), we’re going to run him. But now we have to be able find him more complimentary pieces. We had some things going, some other guys, but not to the degree we needed to.”
The Lions had what West Shamokin didn’t — more threats.
Worthington went 7-for-17 with 115 passing yards and added 53 on the ground. McCully tacked on 99 rushing yards on 14 carries, while Nedrich added 88. DiPaolo led receivers with 107 yards on six catches.
“The nice part with us this year is we can throw the football,” Marabito said. “We’re not that one-dimensional team. We got some weapons. They’re starting to show now. The leadership is there. We got three quality receivers, we got three quality backs, plus our quarterback. We got some weapons.”
West Shamokin (1-1) welcomes Purchase Line (2-0) for its home opener next week, while United Valley travels to Heritage newcomer Conemaugh Valley.
“I just want other teams to know we’re really competitive,” McCully said. “We’re pretty good this year, and hopefully we can keep things going. … We played to every whistle. From play one to the last play, we worked, we worked, we worked. It just feels good.”
