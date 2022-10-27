Between the second and third sets of the Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball championship between defending champ Homer-Center and West Shamokin on Tuesday night, the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex at IUP blasted Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” over the speakers, and the Wildcats happily belted out the lyrics.
It seemed to be the perfect rally song for a group that battled back after a tough 32-30 loss in the first set to take the second 25-21.
In the end, Homer-Center defended its title and took down West Shamokin, 32-30, 25-21, 30-28, 25-10, to repeat as conference champions after a marathon day of volleyball.
“I’m ecstatic,” Homer-Center first-year head coach Beth Cutshall said. “Very ecstatic. I’m happy for the girls. It’s well-deserved. They worked hard all season, and it’s just great to see that pay off.”
The Wolves swept Northern Cambria, 25-13, 25-19, in the first semifinal match of the night, while the Wildcats defeated Portage, 25-9, 25-20, in the second to set up the championship match.
Heading into the night, Homer-Center fell twice to West Shamokin, making the head-to-head an opportunity for redemption.
“Coming in, after losing to West Shamokin twice in the regular season, we were a little bit nervous,” Wildcats junior Meegan Williams said, “but I’ve never seen this team hustle and play together this much. I’m so, so, so proud of our performance tonight. … We really wanted it. We came into the night thinking, ‘Whatever happens, we’re just going to fight for every ball, work for everything and never give up.’”
There was no lack of fight for either team in the championship match.
West Shamokin took the marathon first set, which Homer-Center led 9-4 early thanks to three straight service points by junior Alaina Fabin. However, West Shamokin senior Maddie McConnell tied the set at 13 and earned four service points for a 16-13 edge. Sarah Wilson, a sophomore for the Wolves, landed a kill to tie the match at 25 after McConnell’s attack went out of bounds to give Homer-Center the edge.
The winning point was earned on West Shamokin freshman Aleya Talmadge’s serve that ended with the Wildcats’ Ashlyn Kerr hitting the ball out of play.
That first set was riddled with mistakes by Homer-Center. Several key kill attempts sailed out of bounds, a lack of communication allowed their defense to let attacks hit the floor untouched and servers recorded five errors.
Cutshall said the girls practiced prior to leaving Homer City, adding to a long night that included the two-set sweep of Portage that ended just 20 minutes before the championship’s first serve. However, the Wildcats weren’t prepared to blame fatigue for a sloppy set, not when passion and energy are two things that have carried them through a strong season.
“Our energy keeps us in it,” senior setter Macy Sardone said. “We all love playing with each other, and we knew it was going to be a tough game because we lost to them twice this year. We just wanted to keep our energy up and beat them finally this year.”
The Wildcats rallied back for a second-set win, 25-21, with Kerr earning eight service points, including two aces, and the match point on a kill. Ali Schmidt, a senior, tacked on another ace and three service points, while senior Meegan Williams tallied 10 kills, including two spikes that tied the set at 16 and gave Homer-Center the lead, 17-16.
In the third set, Homer-Center had a 10-point advantage, 19-9, and went up 23-10 before West Shamokin battled back to make things interesting. Wilson served up four aces in a 10-point run that saw the Wolves take the lead at 24-22. A huge kill by Kerr tied the match up at 27, Williams blocked two shots at the net to break a 28-all tie and Schmidt got the set point on a serve for the Wildcats to win 30-28.
Homer-Center carried the momentum into the final set, building a 10-3 lead that, this time, they didn’t give up. Kerr added six more service points, giving her 17 for the championship match. She also accumulated 18 kills and 11 digs.
“They’re probably the two best outside hitters in the league,” Cutshall said of Kerr and Williams, who was the Wildcats’ kill leader with 25. “I’ve said it all season.”
The match point was earned on a penalty after a huge block by Fabin and Molly Kosmack on a kill attempt by Wilson forced West Shamokin to commit a double-hit fault.
“We’ve been struggling a little bit with blocks all year,” Cutshall said. “We really worked hard on that the last couple days to really hone that in, and it was proven tonight.”
Fabin had 12 kills and seven digs, Kosmack led Homer-Center in blocks with 7 and Williams added 15 digs. Anna Cutshall led Homer with 34 digs. Sardone put up 52 assists.
“We all make sure everyone’s reset, we pick each other up,” Williams said. “We see if anybody’s down, and we make sure that everybody is in a good mindset and ready to keep moving on. … The want to win is what keeps you going. Even if you’re out of breath, you just want to keep pushing.”
While Homer-Center combated fatigue to maintain momentum, West Shamokin appeared more worn down by the Wildcats’ relentlessness, especially in the final set when the Wolves couldn’t muster a point streak of more than two.
McConnell and Wilson each had 11 service points, with McConnell earning four aces. McConnell also led in kills with 14.
“It was just a back-and-forth battle,” West Shamokin coach Melinda Oesterling said. “We play each other a lot. They play each other in basketball, they play each other in volleyball, so these girls know each other and it’s always a battle. … Two of the games went into extra innings, so that’s exciting; it’s fun. Unfortunately, we came out on the bottom side of that, but it’s always a great experience for the girls.”
Both teams head into the District 6 playoffs with first-round byes. Homer-Center, the No. 3 seed in Class 1A, will take on the winner between No. 6 Claysburg-Kimmel and No. 11 United at home on Monday. West Shamokin, the second seed in Class 2A, plays host to the winner of today’s match between No. 7 Marion Center and No. 10 Richland on Tuesday.