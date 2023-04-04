The buzz and excitement surrounding the opening day of trout has passed.
Large crowds of anglers will now be less common and having a section of water to yourself is possible.
Rain-swollen streams across much of the state hampered anglers’ efforts Saturday, and a lot of trout still remain in approved trout waters. Those who are serious about trout fishing should have an excellent week of angling, although the resource will begin to be creeled as conditions improve.
High waters on the opener saved a lot of fish, and on bigger waters some dispersal from the initial stocking sites surely has occurred. As spring progresses the possibility of a walk being rewarded grows, but in the early season, fishing near initial stocking sites and access will offer the best odds of being bit.
Already in-season stocking efforts are underway with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission distributing the second and oftentimes final round of trout.
My experience on Saturday was on a small tributary stream in the PA Wilds. Despite the forecast of high water and wind, the tradition of trout camp brought a group of friends and I together again. Compared to prior years, angler numbers were up at this small water with many choosing it as a plan B over their preferred spot. Larger waters were near their banks and all but unfishable.
The need for significant weight to keep the bait down and wind pushing the line made for challenging angling. Achieving a good drift and presentation was difficult, as was locating fish as they could not be seen. It was well after noon and on the fourth spot before I caught my first fish. The spot had been packed prior to opening time and we had passed on it for less-crowded waters.
After the novelty wore off and anglers went for lunch, three of us were able to enjoy some good action without being shoulder-to-shoulder. Despite this, my buddies and I managed to tangle lines a couple times on the small water as we cast into the same pools.
The stream had been stocked with nice-sized rainbows and the average size was well over a foot. On my creel, the largest was 14.5 inched and yielded a superb fight in the cold, fast flow.
Wax worms and Gulp trout worms were my choice for baits. One friend did extremely well with a spinner slowly rolled in front of the trout. Short and soft strikes were the norm, but the trout were willing to offer additional chances, usually resulting in a catch.
Each year we have somewhat of a competition to see whose name goes on the plaque for top angler, and the largest trout landed between eight of us was 16.75 inched. Several others in camp had 16-inch-plus rainbows, and the filets from what we kept provided an excellent fish fry.
Southern states are or soon will be holding their spring gobbler seasons. Making a trip to get in on some early action is a favorite for many from our area. Nonresident hunting licenses across the east are typically under $200.
Each state varies in cost with some offering opportunities at just over $100 and others near $300.
Public land and camping out can keep the budget down, although fuel is always a consideration. A lot of states allow hunting only until noon, and an out-of-state hunter would be wise to use the rest of daylight trying to locate birds to get the most out of their investment.
Most surrounding states offer youth hunts as well with very modest non-resident junior license fees. Often the adult must also possess that state’s hunting license to take the youth on the hunt.