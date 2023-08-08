knapp 8-7-23

Jeff Knapp showed off a 17-inch Pymatuning Lake walleye taken last week.

 Jeff Knapp photo

The scene was Pymatuning Lake, late last week, during a perfect morning, fishing-wise. The mild south wind rippled the surface; slightly overcast skies defused the morning sun.

I stopped the boat on the south side of a small, submerged hump that topped off in 14 feet of water, positioning things so the crest of the structure was a cast away. I cast a five-eighths-ounce Acme Hyper Rattle about 50 feet, allowing the heavy lure to rocket to the bottom. The retrieve that followed was a series of aggressive snaps of the rod and then several turns of the reel to take in the resulting slack.