At 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, Chad Layton is a rather large young man. Yet on a recent August morning when he was lining up with the IUP football team during a preseason practice, the Crimson Hawks’ center probably couldn’t help but feel small.
To his left was Kelechi Okoro, a 6-4, 291-pound guard. To his right was 6-7 tackle McLean Djouha, who checks in at 319 pounds. To Layton’s right was Chance Battle, a behemoth guard listed at 6-6 and 355 pounds, and on the far right was Daric Cotman at right tackle, all 6-4 and 290 pounds of him.
To say the Crimson Hawks are big up front is definitely an understatement. They’re huge.
“Nowadays, you’ve got to be big up front,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “The days of the 6-foot, 250-pound offensive linemen are over.”
But it’s not just the front line — which per man is an average of 6-5 and 304 pounds — that’s big on offense.
The trio of starting receivers begins with Derek Lockhart (6-2, 206) and gets bigger from there, with Hilton Rodley (6-3, 200) and Quinn Zinoble (6-3, 218).
At tight end, IUP features Cole Laney (6-6, 247), who Tortorella said “might be the biggest tight end in the country,” backed up by Tanner Krevokuch (6-5, 238), Marcus Fox (6-4, 242) and Ross Gampe (6-4, 225).
Oh, and for good measure, quarterback Karst Hunter, the highly touted transfer from Colorado Mesa, checks in at 6-4, 217.
“If we were playing a game tomorrow, I think running back would be the only position where we don’t have a starter who’s at least 6-2,” Tortorella said. “I mean, we’re really big and tall.”
Hunter smiled when asked what it’s like to lead the offense in the land of the giants.
“It makes a guy feel good back there knowing you are being protected by those big bodies up front and that you have big receivers who can get open,” Hunter said. “They’re all big and fast and they can run all the routes, and our tight ends will be open. It all feels good having these big guys all around me.”
Tortorella said it was not his intention to build an offense that will likely tower over many of the defenses it takes on, but he’s glad it worked out that way.
“I know this probably sounds crazy, but we’re of the philosophy that the big man beats the little man every time,” Tortorella said. “In a one-on-one matchup, if you’re as good as the guy you’re going against, but you’re bigger than him, you’re gonna win.”
That certainly bodes well for the season ahead, which kicks off at home on Thursday, Aug. 31, against Ashland, a team that usually has a number of large players on its roster. But Tortorella doesn’t want his big men looking ahead at the Eagles, who they beat in the first round of the playoffs last season, just yet. There is still a lot of work to be done before the season begins.
But if IUP had a game scheduled for tomorrow, Tortorella would be comfortable if it was a different sport.
“If it was a basketball game,” he said, “we’d be all right.”
HEIGHT ADVANTAGE: One of the things that jumped out about Hunter when Tortorella first saw his highlight reel was the quarterback’s size. He saw how big Hunter was, and the coach’s imagination started to run with all the possibilities a tall quarterback brings.
“No matter the ability of the quarterback, the difference between a 6-4 quarterback and a 6-1 quarterback is that a 6-1 quarterback doesn’t throw the ball in between the hashes as much because they can’t see over the line that well,” Tortorella said. “Outside, they can see. But not over the middle, and 6-4 quarterbacks see the whole field.”
Tortorella said some of the throws Hunter can make are reminiscent of Quinton Maxwell, the strong-armed transfer who threw for a school-record 3,129 yards in 2019. Maxwell succeeded Lenny Williams, who at 5-11 was a bit more limited in his throws. Last year’s quarterback, Mak Sexton, had a strong arm, but at 6-1 he had to make most of his throws to the outside.
“The difference in Maxwell compared to when we had Lenny, and even Mak, is that Quinton was able to throw to the whole field.” Tortorella said. “Karst is even a bit taller than Quinton, and one of the things we liked on his film is that he can see the whole field and make the throws to every spot.
NOTES: The Crimson Hawks will use part of their practice Wednesday morning to hold an intersquad scrimmage. It begins at 9:30 a.m. at Miller Stadium. … Through the first week of camp, there didn’t appear to be any injuries that could result in long absences. … One battle for playing time to watch comes at long snapper, where incoming starter Brayden Landherr is competing with Ryan Legere, the 2021 starter, for the job. Legere was not on the active roster last season because of academics. … Also on special teams, Aiden Spitler will be the punter and Nick Andrassi will handle kickoffs, extra points and field goals. The third kicker is true freshman Joseph Krug, who is likely to redshirt. … One true freshman to watch is defensive back Noah Johnston, who spent some time with the first-team defense last week.
