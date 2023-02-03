Ethan Porterfield can’t wait to give the boot the boot.
He doesn’t know when that day might come. It could be months away.
So, he just continues to fight.
Porterfield, IUP’s 6-foot-8 junior forward, has been wearing a protective boot on his right foot for the past two weeks in an effort to protect a bone weakness. It’s one of the lingering effects of a condition he has been battling since the preseason, when he had a tumor removed from a parathyroid gland.
He doesn’t practice so he can save himself for games, and he knows the lack of work further affects his performance, so he does what he can to help lift his team to another win.
That number is now 21 without a loss following a 75-52 win over Seton Hill on Wednesday. Somehow, IUP keeps winning and protecting its No. 1 national ranking with one of its key cogs missing a beat.
The Crimson Hawks put on another impressive performance in Greensburg in front of packed McKenna Center. IUP bolted to a 13-0 lead, took a punch in a thunderous gym, regained its footing and overwhelmed the upstart Griffins (12-9) in the second half.
Shawndale Jones scored 30 points despite taking a blow that left his mouth bloody, redshirt freshman Damir Brooks helped spell Porterfield, and the Hawks played their typical shutdown defense while holding Seton Hill to 31.6 percent shooting.
For his part, Porterfield did what he could to impact the game. He grabbed six rebounds, blocked two shots on what looked like sure buckets, and he dished out four assists when IUP put on a clinic attacking Seton Hill’s zone defense in the second half.
Afterward, Porterfield climbed the steps from the locker room, hobbled halfway across the court and met his girlfriend near the foul line. He gave her a hug and kiss on the head, and he received a hard hug in return.
Then coach Joe Lombardi stopped by and offered a few words of consolation, inspiration and support.
In some ways, life is still good, but basketball is a struggle.
“I’m a little sore,” Porterfield said, “but it is tough, especially when I don’t get into the rhythm of the game or haven’t practiced in a while. I don’t walk in anything other than a boot, and then I come out here and it’s a full sprint and trying to go full through everything. Once things start evening out a little it starts to feel a little better. I am a little sore, but it’s nothing I can’t really handle.”
Earlier, Lombardi scanned Porterfield’s stat line and said, “Ethan still did his job … just in half a game. That’s a pretty productive night and just being a warrior.”
Lombardi and Porterfield share the same hometown of Sharon. The coach planned to bring his prized recruit along slowly as a freshman in the 2019-20 season. Then starting forward Tommy Demogerontas tore his ACL in the fifth game.
Porterfield moved into the starting lineup, thrived in an accelerated learning process and helped lead IUP to its second of three straight PSAC championships. Four days later, with IUP set to host a regional tournament, the season ended abruptly at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
IUP played only three games in 2020-21 when the conference chose not to hold a season amid the pandemic. The Hawks returned in full force in 2021-22, winning a third straight conference title and the Atlantic Region championship and advancing to the national semifinals.
Porterfield was the most valuable player of the PSAC and regional tournaments, both held at the KCAC. In the regional championship game, his 3-point field goal from the right corner and his maneuver through three defenders to hit a fadeaway jumper in the lane as the shot clock expired became two of the iconic plays in IUP basketball history.
He finished his sophomore year as a first-team all-conference selection and one of the top forwards in the region. He averaged 16.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 55.9 overall and 48.2 from 3-point range.
This season, his averages have dropped to 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds on 45.2 percent shooting overall and 35.7 from 3-point range.
“I know if the ball’s not going in I still have to find a way to impact the game,” Porterfield said. “That’s the way I’ve always been taught, and I know if don’t, my mom and my brother are going to be calling me about it, and those are phone calls I don’t want to hear.
“So, I just try to do everything in my power, especially for the brotherhood we have. They keep encouraging me. They know my foot is bothering me, and it’s good to have that reassurance they have my back no matter what happens.”
Lombardi handles his standout forward gently and hopes there is a path forward. There isn’t much time for rest with seven games remaining in the regular season. IUP plays host to Gannon (2-17) on Saturday in its first of four games in seven days. The Hawks travel to Erie to face Mercyhurst (16-3) on Monday and welcome Pitt-Johnstown (15-5) on Wednesday. The stretch ends at Clarion (3-17) next Saturday.
“I’m not sure how we’re going to approach it,” Lombardi said. “He’s taking some medication, doing some treatments, and I’m not sure how much he’s progressing. … Eventually not practicing catches up to him and he starts underperforming a little bit because you can’t be as good when you’re not practicing. If everybody was as good without practice, no one would practice. So, it’s a little bit of a dilemma, and we just have to take it week by week and see how things go. Maybe we’ll rest him for a game, but it doesn’t get any easier with Mercyhurst on Monday and Pitt-Johnstown on Wednesday.”
Brooks, a 6-5 redshirt freshman, did start one game when Porterfield rested. On Wednesday, he turned in 15 solid minutes with six points, eight rebounds — five came on offense — and two blocked shots.
Uzi Diop, a 6-10 junior, also gave his team a lift, playing the final two minutes and blocking three shots.
“Damir did a wonderful job,” Lombardi said, “and we need to get Uzi ready. Guys have confidence in Damir, and he’s earned the confidence because he’s developed over the course of the season as a freshman.”
Jones, meanwhile, continued to string together efficient performances. He was 10-for-16 from the field, including 6-for-8 from 3-point range, and reached 30 points for the second time this season. He leads the conference in scoring at 21.6 points per game.
“The best thing he did all night was he took a charge, and Dave (Morris) took a charge,” Lombardi said. “Those two charges sent a message that we’re going to compete with toughness — physical toughness. That means you’re really engaged. If you step in to take a charge with a lot of speed — and those were hard charges — that means you’re willing to lay it out there and compete, so I’m pleased those guys as seniors and as captains … you only go around this way once, and hopefully they’re enjoying it.”