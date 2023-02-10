When the Philadelphia Eagles take the field Sunday in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, they’ll do it thanks to a strong push from the IUP football family.
Five members of the Eagles’ organization — two administrators and three coaches, including head coach Nick Sirianni — have ties to the Crimson Hawks program, marking the 12th time in 57 Super Bowls that one of the teams has had some IUP football DNA in its makeup.
It ranged from Art Rooney Sr., who played football at Indiana Normal School in the early 1900s and won four Super Bowl rings as owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s to former IUP student assistant coach Anthony Piroli, who was Tampa Bay’s strength coach when the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl LV just two years ago. Eleven former Crimson Hawks have won a total of 14 Super Bowl rings.
The only IUP football alum who was on the losing end of the Super Bowl was Brandon Hunt, who was working in Pittsburgh’s front office in 2010 when the Steelers fell to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV. But Hunt, who won a ring as an intern with the Steelers in 2009 when they won Super Bowl XLIII, has a chance Sunday with the Eagles, as their director of scouting, to rebound with his second ring.
In addition to Sirianni, 41, who coached wide receivers at IUP from 2006 to 2008, two other former IUP assistants are on the Eagles’ coaching staff: defensive backs coach D.K. McDonald (2006-10) and defensive assistant Tyler Scudder (2010-12). Also, the assistant to the head coach is Scott Kaniecki, who was a graduate assistant at IUP from 2008 to 2011.
Current IUP head coach Paul Tortorella, who has been on the staff since 1995, worked with Sirianni, McDonald, Scudder and Kaniecki, and was there when Hunt was an all-conference offensive lineman. He said he and some of his staffers stay in touch with many of the men who have gone on to NFL coaching careers.
“We’ve exchanged gear and stuff,” he said. “It’s always great public relations for our program when one of our guys makes it to the NFL. It shows how we take young coaches and mentor them.”
One of 11 members of the Crimson Hawks football family who coached in the NFL this season, Sirianni got his first head coaching job just 12 years after he left IUP.
He got his foot in the NFL door, coincidentally, with Kansas City, when he was hired as an entry-level quality control coach while on former IUP head coach Lou Tepper’s staff in 2009. From there, he held a variety of coaching positions with the Chiefs, Chargers and Colts before the Eagles hired him as head coach in January 2021.
In February 2009, on his last day at IUP, Sirianni said he was excited about the opportunity in Kansas City but leaving Indiana would be difficult.
“I learned so much here,” the then-27-year-old Sirianni told the Gazette as he packed up his office inside Memorial Field House. “I’ve had good mentors, good friends. … When I started to think about it, I knew I’d be sad to leave IUP. It will be hard to leave here. I’ve developed good relationships with a lot of the players and coaches.”
One of those relationships was with McDonald, who came to IUP as part of Tepper’s original staff in 2006. They stayed in contact in the years after they left the Crimson Hawks, and McDonald — who is married to 2005 Purchase Line High School graduate Kayla Rorabaugh — was one of Sirianni’s first hires when he got the Eagles job. Prior to joining Sirianni’s staff, McDonald had spent the previous 18 seasons coaching in college, at Edinboro, IUP, William & Mary, Toledo and most recently Iowa State.
Kaniecki, who was at one time a scout for the Cleveland Browns, also joined the staff, as did Scudder, who had been at Iowa State with McDonald.
Of the 11 men who have been on Super Bowl-winning teams, only two were players: John Jones, a tight end, earned a ring with the Baltimore Ravens when they claimed Super Bowl XXXV against the New York Giants; and offensive lineman Jason Capizzi was on the Steelers’ roster when they won Super Bowl XLIII over the Arizona Cardinals. The rest of IUP football alumni who went on to win Super Bowl rings did so either as an assistant coach, administrator or a scout (see chart).
Should the Eagles, who are a slight favorite to win, prevail in Sunday’s Super Bowl, Sirianni would become the first member of the IUP football family to win a title as a head coach, although it should be noted that he is only the third one to get a head coaching job in the NFL, joining Jim Haslett (Saints, 2000-05) and Ben McAdoo (Giants, 2016-17).
“I think it’s everyone’s dream — to get to the highest level of your profession,” Sirianni said in 2009.
For a handful of members of the extended IUP football family, that dream has already come true. Come Sunday, a few more members might join them.