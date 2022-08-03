REVLOC — Starting pitcher Matt Hogue dropped Logan Kasper’s short fly with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing pinch-runner Jordan McEvoy to score the winning run from second in Blacklick Valley’s 6-5 win over Blairsville in Game 3 of the Indiana County League championship series at Revloc Park on Tuesday.
Blacklick Valley, now holding a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series, is one victory away from claiming its first league title in just its second season, put itself in position to score in the home half of the inning after Blairsville tied the game in the top of the seventh.
“It’s tough to lose that way, but it’s championship baseball,” Blairsville player-coach Joe Culler said. “Hats off to Blacklick again today. It was a well-played game that you hate to see end like that, but that’s the way the game goes sometimes.”
After Cody Simmons reached on a fielding error, McEvoy moved to second on Jude Gdula’s sacrifice bunt. Ian McGhee hit a fly ball for the second out before Kasper settled in for what Blacklick Valley manager Garry Wurm figured would be a tough matchup.
“I saw the matchup was lefty-on-lefty against Hogue,” Wurm said. “I thought about pinch-hitting there to get a right-hander up, but I stayed with Logan wanting to give him his swings. I’m glad I did.”
Kasper, a four-year collegiate player, put the ball in play about 10 feet in front of home plate, but Hogue couldn’t handle the pop fly and the ball rolled far enough that McEvoy scored from second and sent the Vikings into a celebratory scramble near their dugout.
A big part of that celebration was Vikings starting pitcher Josh Surkovich, who delivered more than 130 pitches across seven innings. He allowed 10 hits — all singles — and five runs, walked four and struck out four.
“He labored in that last inning, but Surk is on his own,” Wurm said. “I let that decision up to him. After that seventh inning he told me that he was done but luckily, we didn’t need to go to anyone else.”
Scott Harsh walked to lead off the seventh and went from first to third on Ben Doak’s single. The Colts’ cleanup hitter, David Doak, sent a two-strike pitch deep enough to right field to score Harsh and tie the game at 5-all.
Hogue, who picked up the win in Game 1, was outstanding for much of the evening. He pitched 62/3 innings, allowing six runs, (five earned) and striking out six without walking a batter.
“He pitched us out of quite a few jams in this one,” Culler said. “He’s had a week’s rest, but he has been pitching regularly for us all season. Just a workhorse.”
As good as Hogue was, the Vikings routinely put the ball in play.
“Matt is an awesome pitcher,” Wurm said. “But we have been hitting well this series and even put balls in play that Blairsville made some good plays on.”
Brandon Frank hit a ground ball that scored Kasper in the bottom of the fourth to give the Vikings their first lead of the game. Justin Fleck followed with a run-scoring single to push across Payden Pavic and give Blacklick a 4-2 edge.
The Colts’ Jordan Truscott came up big in the top of the fifth, knocking in two runs with a clutch two-out single to knot the game at 4. He also singled in a run in the first inning and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
“Jordan came up big early in the game to score a run and then in that fifth inning he was clutch too,” Culler said. “Really, he has been clutch all year.”
Truscott was just one of three Blairsville hitters with multiple hits. Ben Doak had three hits, two runs scored and drove in a run, and Tommy Kelly finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Both teams picked up a pair of runs in the first inning. Josh Little and Gdula were credited with RBIs in the first that scored Fleck and Corey Simmons.
David Doak singled in Culler, and Truscott brought around Ben Doak to account for Blairsville’s two first-inning runs.
Blacklick will play host again for Game 4.
“This was a huge win because it forces Blairsville to win two in a row,” Wurm said. “The guys are young, and they are excited. Blairsville is the reigning champion. I think we are coming into our own at the right time.”
“Either way we have to win two games,” Culler said. “We will have our backs against the wall on Thursday. Hopefully we respond, come back over here and put on another exciting game.”