REVLOC — Starting pitcher Matt Hogue dropped Logan Kasper’s short fly with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing pinch-runner Jordan McEvoy to score the winning run from second in Blacklick Valley’s 6-5 win over Blairsville in Game 3 of the Indiana County League championship series at Revloc Park on Tuesday.

Blacklick Valley, now holding a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series, is one victory away from claiming its first league title in just its second season, put itself in position to score in the home half of the inning after Blairsville tied the game in the top of the seventh.

