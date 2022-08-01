BLAIRSVILLE — Persistent rainstorms and saturated field conditions forced a pair of postponements last week in the Indiana County League championship series.
While steady showers covered WyoTech Park again Sunday, Blacklick Valley dodged the raindrops and a late Blairsville rally to claim a 9-7 victory in Game 2 of a best-of-five series.
Justin Fleck and Corey Simmons doubled and scored in the fourth inning off Blairsville starter Brandon McCormick. Josh Little, Isaac Wurm and Jude Gdula followed with runs against Andrew Baker in the five-run inning.
Little and Gdula walked, and Isaac Wurm earned his way on after a dropped third strike. Ian McGhee followed with a bases-clearing double to deep center field that handed Blacklick Valley an early 7-1 advantage.
“We were able to capitalize on some Blairsville mistakes and come up with a couple timely hits,” Blacklick Valley manager Garry Wurm said. “We left five runners on base through the first two innings but after that we came through with some important two-out hits, and I think that was a big difference in this game.”
“I think we lost at least one game in the last couple of championship series that we played,” Blairsville player-manager Joe Culler said. “Blacklick proved that they are here to compete, and they have a good team.”
McGhee finished 2-for-3 and Gdula hit a triple, scored two runs and knocked in a pair of runs.
Though he did not factor in the decision, Blacklick starter Erik Napolitano was serviceable in providing four valuable innings in tough pitching conditions. He allowed three hits and three runs while striking out two and walking four.
Corey Simmons pitched the final three innings in relief.
“Our concern coming into this game was our bullpen,” Garry Wurm said. “Erik was pitching well but had to come out because of an injury. Blairsville was familiar with Corey after seeing him three times during the regular season, but he got the job done.”
Jordan Truscott singled and scored on Mike Fennell’s bases-loaded walk and Owen Saiani came in on Tommy Kelly’s sacrifice fly, bringing Blairsville to within four runs at 7-3 in the fourth.
Kelly finished 3-for-3 from his leadoff spot, scoring a run and delivering two RBIs.
Napolitano likely saved a couple more runs in the inning, fielding Culler’s sharply hit ground ball with his barehand and tossing to first for the final out of the inning.
A couple two-out Blairsville errors in the fifth allowed Blacklick to add to its lead. A throwing error put Fleck at second base, and a fielding error on a Simmons’ grounder allowed him to score, giving Blacklick Valley some much-needed insurance.
“Hats off to Blacklick,” Culler said. “They took advantage of some mistakes and errors that we had today and made us pay. We didn’t play as clean as we would have liked but they hit the ball well today too.”
Payden Pavic hit a triple in the top of the sixth inning and Brandon Frank followed with a run-scoring single to make it 9-3.
Blairsville, however, made it interesting up to its final out.
Simmons pitched a scoreless fifth inning but was tagged with a pair of runs in the sixth. Owen Saiani walked and moved to third on Andrew Baker’s double and scored on Fennell’s sacrifice to right field. Kelly followed with a run-scoring single that scored Baker and cut the lead to four runs.
Owen Saiani hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh and Truscott scored on a Fennell grounder to cut the lead to just two runs.
Kelly drew a two-out walk, but Simmons retired Culler on a groundout to third baseman Weston Zeglen, who tagged Fennell for the final out.
“We made it interesting there at the end,” Culler said. “The bottom of our order did a good job setting our top up with some runs. We have to get consistent with our entire lineup and definitely clean up some errors.”
A pivotal Game 3 will be played at Blacklick Valley’s field in Revloc on Tuesday.
“It’s huge to even up the series here in Blairsville and go back to our home field,” Garry Wurm said. “We will come back with Josh Surkovich in game three. Josh has been one of our most consistent pitchers this season, so it puts us in a good position. They have a good lineup though, so it’s going to be a battle.”
“Either way we have to go up there and win one game,” Culler said. “If we can still do that, and come back here for a game five, we are in a good position.”