Andrew Baker of the Blairsville Colts slid safely into second base with a double while Blacklick Valley’s Isaac Wurm tried to come up with an errant throw in Game 2 of the Indiana County League championship series Sunday at WyoTech Park.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

BLAIRSVILLE — Persistent rainstorms and saturated field conditions forced a pair of postponements last week in the Indiana County League championship series.

While steady showers covered WyoTech Park again Sunday, Blacklick Valley dodged the raindrops and a late Blairsville rally to claim a 9-7 victory in Game 2 of a best-of-five series.