REVLOC — Blacklick Valley will play Blairsville in the Indiana County League championship series.

Blacklick Valley scored four runs in the sixth inning to overtake New Kensington, 5-3, to win their best-of-three semifinal series two games to one Sunday at Revloc Park. Blairsville, which finished off Apollo in two games last week, is the three-time defending champion.

