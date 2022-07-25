REVLOC — Blacklick Valley will play Blairsville in the Indiana County League championship series.
Blacklick Valley scored four runs in the sixth inning to overtake New Kensington, 5-3, to win their best-of-three semifinal series two games to one Sunday at Revloc Park. Blairsville, which finished off Apollo in two games last week, is the three-time defending champion.
After dropping the opening game of the series, 2-0, Blacklick Valley bounced back with consecutive wins, starting with a 6-2 win Thursday.
Trailing 2-1, Blacklick Valley used four hits, one walk and two fielder’s choice grounders in the decisive sixth inning. After Corey Simmons and Josh Little opened the inning with base hits, Jude Gdula drew a walk to load the bases. Payden Pavic tied the game with an RBI single, and Isaac Wurm put his team in the lead when two runs scored on his fielder’s choice. Ian McGhee delivered the last run with a base hit.
New Kensington, new to the league this season, scored once in the seventh off reliever Erik Napolitano, who allowed a leadoff double and a two-out RBI single before retiring the side.
Napolitano came on in relief of Josh Surkovich, who pitched six innings, allowed two runs in the opening inning, struck out three and walked three.
Jesse Iellimo went the distance for New Kensington. He struck out three and walked one.
The championship series begins Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. at Blarisville’s WyoTech Park Field. Game 2 is Thursday, also at Blairsville.
Game 3 is set to be played at Blacklick Valley’s Revloc Park along with Game 4, if necessary.
A fifth game, if necessary, wil be played at Blairsville.