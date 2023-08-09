REVLOC — A year ago, Blairsville was in a similar situation when the Indiana County Championship series moved to Blacklick Valley’s home field in Revloc. The Colts eventually lost in four games after dropping two straight on the road.
Early on in Game 3, it looked like Blacklick Valley was gaining that same momentum it used last season to claim its first title in just its second season. Still, behind a strong pitching performance and some timely hits, the Colts ultimately didn’t allow that to happen.
Matt Hogue pitched seven strong innings, Owen Saiani delivered a clutch game-winning RBI, and the Blairsville Colts edged Blacklick Valley, 4-3, in eight innings to sweep the ICL Championship baseball series in three games in Revloc on Tuesday.
“I’m proud of our guys because last year it was a similar situation,” player/coach Joe Culler said. “Matt was pitching, and they brought in that winning run.
Culler, who has led the Colts (15-2) to titles in four of the last five seasons, appreciated the effort in a challenging setting.
“As I said, I am proud of how the guys responded,” he said. “It’s tough to win one championship, and it took me 15 years to win my first. So to win four out of the last five, my hat goes off to them. They showed up and produced all year.”
It didn’t come easy for Blairsville. Blacklick Valley (8-11) led early on and remained engaged for all eight innings.
“Usually, in a series like this, there is at least one game that is tight and goes back and forth,” Culler said. “We capitalized on some mistakes and came up with some timely hits.”
Hogue, who picked up two wins in three games, was named the series’ Most Valuable Player after pitching seven strong innings, scattering eight hits and three runs (two earned) while striking out four for the Game 3 victory. He tossed 13 innings in the series, allowing just three earned runs and struck out eight.
“That lineup is tough,” Hogue said. “They are tough outs from top to bottom. I just had to battle, go pitch to pitch, and the big difference was keeping my composure when it wasn’t going my way.”
Jayke Saiani led off the top of the eighth inning with a single to right field and moved to third on a Mike Fennell sacrifice bunt and throwing error. Owen Saiani followed with an RBI single that plated the winning run.
Blairsville also capitalized in the sixth inning when Jordan Truscott doubled and moved to third on Jayke Saiani’s ground out. Truscott scored later in the inning to tie the game at 3-all on relief pitcher Jim Dunlap’s errant throw to first on a pickoff attempt.
Brandon Frank singled in the bottom of the fifth and moved to second on Justin Fleck’s groundout. After moving to third base on a Blairsville fielding error, Frank scored on Corey Simmons sacrifice fly RBI. Jake Shope followed with an RBI double to deep left field to score Isaac Wurm for a 3-2 advantage.
“I think they had the momentum,” Gary Wurm said in his 41st year in the ICL. “Last year, we had the series win over New Kensington, and we had some momentum coming into the championship series. They seemed to have a higher confidence level than ours all series.”
Blairsville took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Bobby Thompson’s RBI single that scored Tommy Kelly.
Ian McGhee tied the game in the bottom of the second inning with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Shope.
Thompson scored in the fifth inning on David Doak’s grounder to give the Colts the lead back to 2-1.
Thompson, Kelly, and Truscott all had two hits for Blairsville.
Shope and Fleck banged out a pair of hits for Blacklick Valley.
Eric Napolitano pitched five innings before giving way to Dunlap. Dunlap took the loss allowing two runs in three innings of work.
With three teams in the league this season, both coaches discussed adding more teams next year.
“Gary and I are planning on meeting with the other league in Indiana to try and get some more teams for next year,” Culler said. “We need an even amount of teams for our league to last.”
“We have to get together with the two leagues and figure out what the differences are and try and come up with a compromise,” Wurm said. “It’s important to keep this league going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.