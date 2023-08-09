ICL Champions

The Blairsville Colts defeated defending champion Blacklick Valley, 4-3, to sweep the Indiana County League baseball championship series in three games on Tuesday night in Revloc.

 NICK RUSSELL/Gazette

REVLOC — A year ago, Blairsville was in a similar situation when the Indiana County Championship series moved to Blacklick Valley’s home field in Revloc. The Colts eventually lost in four games after dropping two straight on the road.

Early on in Game 3, it looked like Blacklick Valley was gaining that same momentum it used last season to claim its first title in just its second season. Still, behind a strong pitching performance and some timely hits, the Colts ultimately didn’t allow that to happen.