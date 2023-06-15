Legion logo

Sam Yanits went 3-for-3 to help lift Blairsville Floor Covering over Mount Pleasant, 8-6, in a Westmoreland Senior Legion baseball game at WyoTech Park on Wednesday.

Yanits scored on a balk and Cole Kennedy-Citeroni scored on a groundout to put Blairsville up 2-1 after the first inning. Yanits scored on a double play in the third, and Blairsville drove in three more runs in the fourth. A hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded brought in Hunter Riggle, and Yanits plated a pair of runs on a single.