Sam Yanits went 3-for-3 to help lift Blairsville Floor Covering over Mount Pleasant, 8-6, in a Westmoreland Senior Legion baseball game at WyoTech Park on Wednesday.
Yanits scored on a balk and Cole Kennedy-Citeroni scored on a groundout to put Blairsville up 2-1 after the first inning. Yanits scored on a double play in the third, and Blairsville drove in three more runs in the fourth. A hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded brought in Hunter Riggle, and Yanits plated a pair of runs on a single.
Blairsville’s final two runs came in on a wild pitch and Kennedy-Citeroni’s sixth-inning single.
Mount Pleasant pushed back with a pair of runs in the fifth and seventh innings. Jordan Grieff singled in Lane Golkosky and a walk scored a run in the fifth, and C.J. Nestor hit his second home run of the day in the seventh.
Yanits finished with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Niko Vadala doubled for Blairsville.
Nestor went 3-for-3 with two homers and three RBIs for Mount Pleasant.
Vadala started and got the win, throwing 41/3 innings.
Luke Nicotera took the loss.
Blairsville (2-7) plays at Bushy Run this evening.
BUSHY RUN 10-7, HOMER CITY 0-9: Homer City rallied for five runs in its final two at-bats to win the second game of a doubleheader, 9-7, over Bushy Run at First Commonwealth Bank Field.
Homer City dropped the first game, 10-0.
Homer City avoided the sweep by scoring twice in the sixth inning to take a 6-5 advantage and then scored three times in the seventh after Bushy Run forged a 6-6 tie.
The Bearcats loaded the bases in the seventh with no outs when Alex Bauer singled and Jace Misko and Andrew McGree drew walks. With one out, Owen Saiani, a left-hander, drove in the go-ahead run with an opposite-field single, and Tristan Redinger followed with a base hit for an 8-6 lead. Jon Cribbs capped Homer City’s scoring with a groundout. Redinger finished with three hits and two RBIs.
Gage Thompson picked up the win in relief, getting the final out of the sixth inning and three groundouts mixed in with a walk and RBI single in the seventh.
In the first game, Bushy Run scored seven runs in the fourth inning.
ARMSTRONG 10, MARION CENTER 0: Zach Waugaman tossed four innings of two-hit baseball in a shutout of visiting Marion Center in Armstrong’s fourth consecutive victory in an Indiana County Youth Legion game.
Armstrong scored four runs in the first, added five in the second and plated a 10th run in the third to set up the mercy-rule.
Blair Park had both of Marion Center’s hits.
Aiden Morando doubled and drove in three runs, while Carson Delano doubled for Armstrong.
Waugman fanned three and issued two walks in the complete-game outing for the win.
Conner James suffered the loss, allowing four hits and five runs in one inning.
Armstrong (5-2) plays host to S.W. Jack this evening. Marion Center (1-7) welcomes Young Township on Monday.
MAHONING VALLEY 7, BROOKVILLE 2: Mason Noerr doubled twice and Parker Stahlman pitched all seven innings in Mahoning Valley’s win over Brookville Fireman’s Club at home.
Mahoning Valley put up two runs in each of the first two innings. A pair of walks brought home two runs in the first and two more runs came across on a sacrifice fly and hit-by-pitch in the second.
Brookville’s Tyler Barnett drove in two runs on a line-drive single in the fourth.
Noerr scored two runs on a double and Landan Temchulla singled in a third to put Mahoning Valley up 7-2 in the sixth.
Noerr and Temchulla had two hits apiece, and Lucas Mennitti smacked a double for Mahoning Valley.
Sam Krug doubled for Brookville and Barnett had two RBIs.
Stahlman fanned seven batters, issued two walks and got the win in a full-game effort.
Krug struck out seven and allowed four runs on two hits in 42/3 innings in the loss.
Both teams return to action Monday. Brookville (4-4) welcomes Homer City, and Mahoning Valley (5-1) plays at S.W. Jack.
ALL-STAR GAME: The annual Tim Adair Memorial Youth Legion All-Star Game will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City.
Select players from the league’s eight teams will be participating in the game. All players will receive souvenir T-shirts compliments of S&S Screen Printing, the tournament sponsor.
Following the game, the Tim Adair Memorial MVP Award will be presented.
