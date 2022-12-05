iup ncaa playoffs

Duane Brown (3) went up between Shepherd defenders Klayton Batten (5) and Keyshawn Hailey to make a catch in IUP’s loss to the Rams on Saturday at Miller Stadium.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

On a cold and blustery afternoon, IUP got blown out. And with the lopsided loss, the Crimson Hawks’ season is gone with the wind.

Top-seeded IUP scored the first and last touchdowns, but second-seeded Shepherd used the wind at its back and scored seven times in between IUP’s two, and the Rams rolled to a 48-13 win in the NCAA Division II Super Region One title game Saturday afternoon at Miller Stadium.

