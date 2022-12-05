On a cold and blustery afternoon, IUP got blown out. And with the lopsided loss, the Crimson Hawks’ season is gone with the wind.
Top-seeded IUP scored the first and last touchdowns, but second-seeded Shepherd used the wind at its back and scored seven times in between IUP’s two, and the Rams rolled to a 48-13 win in the NCAA Division II Super Region One title game Saturday afternoon at Miller Stadium.
The 35-point loss, IUP’s most lopsided home defeat in 23 years, came 21 days after IUP had beaten Shepherd in the PSAC title game.
“Obviously, a disappointing finish for us,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “The game got away from us. Got to give Shepherd credit. They played a great game. They outplayed us. They outcoached us.”
The Rams (13-1) will visit Colorado School of Mines (12-2) in the semifinals this weekend. The winner will play either Ferris State (12-1) or West Florida (12-1) in the national championship game on Dec. 17.
Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent threw four touchdown passes and tailback Ronnie Brown ran for 137 yards and scored three times to highlight the Rams’ barrage that spanned the second and third quarters. Bagent’s third touchdown pass gave him 158 in his career, breaking the all-division NCAA career record held by Alex Tanney of Division III Monmouth (Ill.).
Just like the PSAC championship game, IUP got a lot of pressure on Bagent but was never able to bring him down. He escaped the pocket several times and made plays when most quarterbacks would have been dropped for a loss.
“We had chances to sack the quarterback and we weren’t able to do it and they took advantage of the second chances,” said IUP linebacker Drew DiNunzio-Biss, who had a team-high 10 tackles. “There’s definitely a big shift in momentum and energy and we spent the rest of the game trying to get it back. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to.”
After a wicked downpour during warm-ups that reminded the Rams of their previous trip to Indiana –– when the Crimson Hawks claimed the conference title in a driving rainstorm –– the dark clouds rolled away and the sun came out, but a strong and steady wind from west to east became a huge factor in game planning.
After a 7-7 first quarter when IUP had the wind to its back, things changed when the field flipped in the second quarter and the Rams used the wind to their advantage and scored twice for a 21-7 lead. With the wind still at the Rams’ backs in the third quarter, the outcome was clear when Shepherd scored three times in eight minutes for a 42-7 lead.
“We were excited to get the wind there in the second quarter,” said Shepherd coach Ernie McCook. “That was 100 percent on our minds that this was a time when we could throw it without the wind in our faces.”
Into the wind, IUP had nine possessions and scored zero points while Shepherd had five and scored seven points. With the wind, IUP had five possessions and scored 13 points; Shepherd had seven and scored 35 points.
“We couldn’t do anything going into the wind,” Tortorella said. “We couldn’t sustain any drives.”
Seven of the game’s nine touchdowns were scored with the wind in the east end zone. The two that were scored on the west side were a 71-yard pass from Bagent to Rodney Dorsey in the first quarter when most of the yardage came after the catch, and Klayton Batten’s 28-yard interception return in the fourth quarter. Otherwise, both offenses struggled to do much of anything when the strong gusts blowing in their faces.
“It definitely made a difference,” IUP quarterback Mak Sexton said. “I mean, just throwing into the wind, you really have no idea where it’s going to end up once it gets 20 or 30 yards downfield. We didn’t make the most of it when we had the wind, and we didn’t do very much when we didn’t have the wind.”
Sexton finished 16 of 30 for 210 yards and two scores with two interceptions. He tossed an 18-yard touchdown to tight end Cole Laney in the first quarter and a 3-yard scoring pass to Duane Brown in the fourth quarter.
In Brown’s final game at IUP, the Apollo-Ridge graduate caught five passes for 65 yards for season totals of 74 catches, 1,145 yards and 18 touchdowns, all No. 2 in the school’s single-season records list. He finished two catches, 38 yards and two touchdowns shy of matching the records. His touchdown was the 50th of his career, two shy of Michael Mann’s all-time IUP record.
Regardless of the wind, the big difference from IUP’s victory three weeks prior was the Crimson Hawks’ inability to run the ball. In the first meeting, tailback Adam Houser gained 142 yards on 21 carries. In the rematch, he rushed for only 46 yards on 22 carries.
“I was surprised,” Tortorella said. “We didn’t run the ball very well. They stopped it. They did a great job.”
McCook said the disparity in rushing was due to Shepherd’s dominance on the front lines.
“When you play IUP, they preach physicality,” he said. “Well, we preach physicality (too), and I thought we were able to answer the bell and match their physicality and exceed it.”
Another issue for IUP was some ill-timed mistakes.
Houser lost a fumble on the second play of the third quarter that led to a 30-yard Shepherd scoring drive. On IUP’s next series, a hands-to-the-face penalty erased a 21-yard pass from Sexton to Hilton Ridley. Two plays later, the wind blew Brayden Landherr’s snap over punter Aiden Spitler’s head, and the Rams took over at the IUP 21. They needed only four plays to score again, making it 35-7.
“We had three turnovers and then (with) the punt mishap, we really had four turnovers and they didn’t have any,” Tortorella said. “The chances of beating a team like that when you’re minus-4 in turnover ratio is slim to none.”
Tortorella called the loss a “bitter pill” for his seniors to take, but he didn’t want them to dwell on the ending of their IUP careers.
“I told them this game shouldn’t define them,” he said. “They’ve won a lot of games, won the PSAC and have been great ambassadors for the university. They’re great kids, and I couldn’t ask for a better senior class.”