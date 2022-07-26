Chances are they are the first fish that you caught. With summer winding down, when many gamefish have become tight-lipped, bluegills provide dependable action, for both the veteran angler and the beginner alike.

Typically farm ponds contain good numbers of bluegills. If the landowner grants permission to fish such a water, a person can expect good action on such a small venue. Bluegills are more accessible on a farm pond than on a larger body of water. Chances are good bluegills will see your bait, and when they see it, they usually eat it.

