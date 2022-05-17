Say it’s in his DNA, or that something was in the water. No matter how you want to phrase it, Frank Cignetti Jr. was born to be a football coach.
As far back as he can remember, it’s the only thing he’s ever wanted to do. He grew up in a football family, was surrounded by players and coaches his whole life, and never really found anything else that held his interest like drawing up schemes, calling plays and mentoring players.
“It’s been an unbelievable journey,” said Cignetti, who was hired as Pitt’s offensive coordinator in January. “I have loved every job I’ve had. To be able to teach the game and try to help players become better has been a lot of fun.
“It’s an honor and privilege to coach this great game and to be mentored by so many great coaches. Go down my résumé and look at all the head coaches, offensive coordinators and players I have worked with. I have learned from the best and I am so thankful for those opportunities.”
HIS FOOTBALL journey has had its peaks and valleys, but Cignetti has enjoyed the ride.
Since his first job as a graduate assistant at Pitt in 1989, he has worked alongside some of the best in the business, from Mike McCarthy, Jeff Fisher, Jim Haslett and Ben McAdoo in the NFL to Dave Wannstedt, Pat Hill, Jeff Tedford and Greg Schiano in college — not to mention his father, Frank Sr., who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
Cignetti has had a lot of success at the NCAA level. In 20 seasons, the college teams Cignetti has coached have a combined record of 181-77-2 (.700), with only one losing season, an 8-1 record in bowl games and a 10-6 mark in the Division II playoffs.
“Frank is an excellent football coach and teacher of the game,” said McAdoo, a Homer City native who was the New York Giants’ head coach in 2016 and 2017 and is now the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. “He has served as a leader and mentor to so many young men in this great game and has experienced success across many levels of football.”
As an offensive coach, Cignetti has worked with some top-flight quarterbacks, including future Pro Football Hall of Famers Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning and college stars Bill Stull and Phil Jurkovec.
“Frank has always been a coach and a friend who I hold in extremely high regard,” said McCarthy, with whom Cignetti has coached at Pitt (1989), New Orleans (2000-01) and Green Bay (2018). “We started out coaching together at the University of Pittsburgh, and Frank has gone on to do so many great things throughout his career that are no surprise to anyone because he was born to be a coach.”
Cignetti, who graduated from Indiana High School and IUP, will see his football journey come full circle May 22 when he is inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by your hometown for your career,” said Cignetti. “It’s an honor to represent Indiana County. It’s a tribute to a lot of people. A lot of Indiana County people have had a hand in it.”
NOBODY HAD a bigger hand in Frank Cignetti Jr.’s career of success than Frank Cignetti Sr., the former West Virginia (1976-79) and IUP (1986-2005) head coach who won 199 games over 24 seasons.
“My father was, by far, the greatest role model I could have had,” said Cignetti. “As my father and coach, he was a positive role model. He’s the most important man in my life.”
The Cignetti family moved from Morgantown, W.Va., to Indiana in the summer of 1982. Frank Sr. had taken the athletics director job at IUP, and Frank Jr. was 16 and about to be a junior in high school. Forty years later it’s clear the relocation had a huge impact.
“What a wise, smart move,” Cignetti said. “Dad gave us a home and he provided us with a lot of opportunities to be successful in life.”
Cignetti played two seasons for Bernie McQuown at Indiana High School, with the Indians going 8-2 in 1982 and 6-2-1 in 1983. He then enrolled at IUP and played for George Chaump for two seasons, going 7-3 and 8-2-1, before Frank Sr. took over the IUP program in 1986. In Cignetti’s two seasons playing for his dad, IUP went 9-2 and 10-2, with the 1987 team making the school’s first-ever trip to the NCAA playoffs.
“I loved playing for IUP,” Cignetti said. “I loved playing for my dad. To be a part of that program and help him win games was awesome. My father was such an unbelievable football coach. What better teacher to have than him?”
Cignetti older brother, Curt, is also in the business. After 30 years as an assistant, Curt Cignetti became IUP’s head coach in 2011 and had six wildly successful seasons before leaving for Elon in 2017. He’s now at James Madison and has gone 33-5 in three seasons there, with a career mark of 100-31.
“The great Cignetti family has represented western Pennsylvania for decades as first-class and high-quality people with tremendous coaching experience,” said McCarthy. “Frank is a continuation of that.”
ONE DOWNSIDE to the coaching business is having to move your family every time a new opportunity comes about.
Cignetti and his family have crisscrossed the states from east to west and north to south, but in 2016 they settled in New Jersey when he was with the New York Giants. While Cignetti went from the Giants to the Packers to Boston College in the past six years, Ellen and the kids lived in The Garden State while he stayed near his team.
“It’s hard on a family when you move so often,” Cignetti said. “You’re uprooting your family, changing schools, changing friends. It’s difficult. There’s nothing easy about it. But my wife and kids have done an unbelievable job managing and handling every move. Ellen has been a superstar throughout my career.”
So when the opportunity in January came to head back home to Pittsburgh — where Cignetti Jr. was born in 1965 and his sisters Lisa and Theresa now live — was presented, it was an easy choice to make.
“My father coached at Pitt for Dave Hart,” he said. “My brother coached at Pitt under Foge (Fazio), Walt (Harris) and Johnny (Majors). I coached with Mike Gottfried and Dave Wannstedt and now Pat Narduzzi. Pitt has always meant a lot to the entire Cignetti family, and we are excited to be back.”
For the Panthers, having Cignetti in the fold was “a tremendous coup,” Narduzzi said in January.
“He’s an extremely talented football coach and teacher,” he said. “Frank has worked with some of the greatest quarterbacks in the game. He knows what it takes to build a championship-caliber offense. I really think Frank’s experience and knowledge will make us better in every positional room. Beyond football, Frank understands and values what Pitt and Pittsburgh are all about. This is home for him.”
AFTER MORE THAN 30 years in the coaching business, Cignetti will take a moment and look back at his journey during the hall of fame ceremony at the Rustic Lodge. He’ll remember the friends he made and the people who had great influences on him. He’s especially proud of his time at IUP as a player and a coach when he was part of teams that put the school on the national stage.
“My experience at IUP, with all my former teammates, coaches and support staff, are the best memories that I’ve had in football,” he said. “The pride in the program was second to none.”
Other highlights will come to mind. Like when he was 10 and his dad’s West Virginia team beat Lou Holtz’s North Carolina State squad in the 1975 Peach Bowl; when he was a junior at IUP in 1986 and the Indians beat West Chester for the PSAC championship; when he was the offensive coordinator for Fresno State in the Bulldogs’ 2005 battle against No. 1 USC, which was led by Reggie Bush; and the Saints’ 2000 playoff win over the Rams, the first postseason win in New Orleans history.
When Cignetti does look back, he will see a successful career that has taken him all over the country at all levels of football. One common thread through all the jobs is that they were enjoyable, and that’s something he tries to pass along to his players.
“The one thing we have always tried to do is keep it fun for the players,” he said. “We’re going to work hard and going to work smart, and we want to have fun doing it. I have tried to never lose sight of that. I learned from my dad that every day is a blessing, to be positive and grateful for the opportunity to coach this great game.”