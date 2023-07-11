After toppling top-seeded Mahoning Valley on Thursday, Brookville Fireman’s Club defeated host Homer City, 11-3, to win Pool A in the Indiana County Youth Legion playoffs Monday night.
Brookville, the fifth seed and winner of seven straight games, advanced to tonight’s league championship against Pool B winner S.W. Jack. The winner earns a spot in the western regional tournament in Homer City on July 21 to 24.
An error put Brookville on the board in the first and a seven-run third inning made it 8-0.
Trenton Colgan and Luke Fiscus singled in runs, while Sergio Sotillo’s groundout brought home one. Two more runs scored on a walk and a hit-by-pitch.
The Bears responded with two runs in the bottom of the third off Nate Birchall’s single and passed ball and added a third in the fourth when Dom Shimko scored on a fielder’s choice.
Sotillo singled in a run in the fifth and collected another RBI on a seventh-inning double that made it 11-3.
Four Brookville batters had multiple hits: Parker Kalgren, Fiscus, Colgan and Sotillo. Sotillo collected three RBIs, Kalgren doubled and Colgan and Fiscus drove in two runs apiece.
Brayden Rado led Homer City, posting two of the Bears’ four hits.
Sam Krug fanned eight and allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits in 42/3 innings for the win. Joel Burton tossed 21/3 innings of hitless relief.
Noah Turk took the loss, surrendering five runs (all earned) on six hits in three innings after coming in for starter Matt Zerfoss.
Brookville enters the championship game at 12-5.
Homer City, which will play in the regional tournament as the host team, is 10-7-1.
MAHONING VALLEY 13, KOVACIK INSURANCE 0: Max Burkett struck out seven and Mahoning Valley shut out Kovacik Insurance at home to finish pool play 2-1 and leave the top seed out of the running to play in the championship game.
Mahoning Valley went up 5-0 after two innings. Landon Temchulla and Parker Stahlman each brought in a run on groundouts, Temchulla scored on a wild pitch, and a pair of runs crossed on an error.
Kovacik Insurance committed six errors, including one on Mason Noerr’s grounder that kicked off an eight-run third by Mahoning Valley. Three runs came home on passed balls, Temchulla and Lucas Mennitti smacked RBI singles and another error plated the 13th run to enact the mercy rule.
Burkett had two hits, while Temchulla collected a pair of RBIs and scored twice for Mahoning Valley.
Gavin Steeves went 3-for-3 and Zeke Doak doubled for Kovacik Insurance.
Burkett earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings without issuing a walk.
Brady Doak suffered the loss in 21/3 innings. The right-hander allowed 11 runs (two earned) on two hits and issued six walks.
Mahoning Valley closed at 13-4, and Kovacik finished 0-17.
MARION CENTER 11, YOUNG TOWNSHIP 1: A seven-run fifth inning pushed Marion Center to a mercy-rule victory over host Young Township in five innings to complete pool play.
Trent Slovinsky put Marion Center on the board with a groundout in the first, Brady Haggerty’s single plated two runs in the second, and Slovinsky scored in the third on a fielder’s choice.
Peyton Mamros scored on an error on Ben McConnell’s pop fly in the bottom of the third for Young Township’s lone run.
Conner James doubled in a pair of runs to start the fifth inning, Troy Slovinsky drove in two on a single, Jaxon Davis brought home Trent Slovinsky the next at-bat and scored on an error on James’ fly ball to make it 11-1.
Troy Slovinsky went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Trent Slovinsky smacked two singles to lead Marion Center’s offense. Cole Adamson had two hits, and Haggerty and James plated two runs apiece.
Young Township was held to four hits. J.J. Cessna doubled, while McConnell, Carter Myers and Mamros each singled.
James tossed four innings, striking out two, issuing two walks and allowing four hits to earn the win. Gage Wingard suffered the loss, allowing four runs on four hits in four innings of work.
Marion Center closed at 2-15, and Young Township finished 5-12.
