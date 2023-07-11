Legion logo

After toppling top-seeded Mahoning Valley on Thursday, Brookville Fireman’s Club defeated host Homer City, 11-3, to win Pool A in the Indiana County Youth Legion playoffs Monday night.

Brookville, the fifth seed and winner of seven straight games, advanced to tonight’s league championship against Pool B winner S.W. Jack. The winner earns a spot in the western regional tournament in Homer City on July 21 to 24.