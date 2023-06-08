legion logo red

Trenton Colgan singled in two runs to lead Brookville Fireman’s Club to a 13-12 win over visiting Marion Center in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Wednesday.

Marion Center held a 6-1 lead after three innings, but Brookville responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to move within one at 6-5. Brookville’s Colgan and Kayden Clark hit RBI singles, and Landan Marrara doubled in a pair during the inning.