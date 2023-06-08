Trenton Colgan singled in two runs to lead Brookville Fireman’s Club to a 13-12 win over visiting Marion Center in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Wednesday.
Marion Center held a 6-1 lead after three innings, but Brookville responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to move within one at 6-5. Brookville’s Colgan and Kayden Clark hit RBI singles, and Landan Marrara doubled in a pair during the inning.
Marion Center put up a four-run inning in the fifth, getting RBIs from Blair Park’s double and Trent Slovinsky’s single.
Brookville scored four runs in each of the last two innings. Marrara, Sam Krug and Ladd Blake drove in runs in the sixth. Marrara’s run-scoring single made it 12-10 in the seventh, an error on Krug’s grounder put Brookville within one and Colgan stepped up to smack the two-run single for the win.
Marrara finished 4-for-5 with four RBIs and earned the win on the mound. Sergio Sotillo, Colgan, Krug and Blake had two hits apiece. Krug collected three RBIs, while Blake and Colgan had two.
Marion Center, which committed eight errors, was led by Park’s 3-for-3 performance with two doubles and three RBIs. Brady Haggerty, Conner James and Slovinsky had two hits apiece. Haggerty and James each doubled.
Marrara tossed 21/3 innings of relief for Krug. Park took the loss in relief.
Both teams play this evening. Brookville (4-2) visits Homer City, and Marion Center (1-5) travels to Young Township.
S.W. JACK 5, HOMER CITY 1: S.W. Jack used a four-run third inning to defeat Homer City.
Rocco Cosentino drove in a pair on a triple to open the scoring, Sully VanHoose doubled on the next at-bat to add another run and Hunter Kunkle scored a run on a fielder’s choice in the Drillers’ third inning.
VanHoose also cranked out a solo home run in the fifth.
Eli Turk scored on a passed ball in the fifth for the Bears’ lone run.
VanHoose finished 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored. Charlie Manzi doubled and had two hits, and Elijah Thomas hit a double.
Nash Budner and Connor Deyarmin had Homer City’s two hits.
Caden Force earned the win, striking out three and issuing a walk while not allowing a hit in four innings as a starter. Manzi pitched three innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits and fanning six.
Brayden Rado suffered the loss, tossing 41/3 innings and allowing five earned runs on eight hits.
Both teams play this evening. S.W. Jack (5-0) visits Mahoning Valley. Homer City (4-2) welcomes Brookville.
ARMSTRONG 15, KOVACIK INSURANCE 0: Kaden Rupp and Jonas Miller combined to throw a no-hitter as Armstrong shut out host Kovacik Insurance in three innings.
Rupp smacked an RBI double and scored two runs, Rory Pschirer went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Carson Delano drove in two runs on two hits for Armstrong.
Rupp tossed two innings as the starter, striking out three without issuing a walk and earning the win. Miller pitched an inning of relief.
Hayden Haight suffered the loss.
An error on Gavin Steeves’ grounder in the second inning cost Armstrong a perfect game.
Armstrong (2-2) visits Kovacik (1-7) this evening.
MAHONING VALLEY 9, YOUNG TOWNSHIP 5: Logan Moore went 3-for-3 in Mahoning Valley’s win over visiting Young Township.
Mahoning Valley led 6-1 after four innings, and Young Township put up four runs in the fifth to come within one. However, a three-run bottom half of the inning squashed Young Township’s momentum and allowed Mahoning to pull out the win.
Moore doubled twice and knocked in two runs, while Logan Baun went 2-for-3 for Mahoning Valley.
Young Township’s Ben McConnell and Colby Desimone each cranked out a double, and Gage Wingard had two RBIs.
Gavin Jacobson got the win, striking out five and allowing one run on two hits in four innings. Wingard took the loss.
Both teams play tonight. Young Township (5-4-1) hosts Marion Center, and Mahoning Valley (4-1) welcomes S.W. Jack.
SENIOR LEGION
YOUNG TOWNSHIP 2, UNITY 1: Young Township broke a scoreless tie late and held off winless Unity in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion game.
Dustin Coleman pitched a four-hitter and held Unity off the board until the visitors stroked a pair of doubles in the seventh inning. The second double came off Jacob Fairbanks, who came on after Coleman allowed a double followed by two strikeouts. Coleman struck out 10 and walked two.
Young Township scored both of its runs in the sixth inning on Colin Saxion’s RBI single and Brayden Wright’s steal of home after he singled, moved to second on Saxion’s hit and stole third.
Young Township plays at Unity on Friday.
MOUNT PLEASANT 7, BLAIRSVILLE FLOOR COVERING 6: Blairsville tied the game at 5 in the sixth inning but couldn’t find anymore fight, falling to host Mount Pleasant.
Blairsville fell behind 5-2 heading into the sixth inning. Niko Vadala singled in two runs to bring Blairsville within one, and Hunter Riggle drove him in to knot the game.
Mount Pleasant reclaimed the lead when two runs scored on balks in the sixth.
Cameron Reaugh brought home a run on a single to bring Blairsville within one in the seventh but was picked off to end the comeback attempt.
Sam Yanits tripled and had two hits, while Cole Kennedy-Citeroni doubled in a run for Blairsville.
Chatfield allowed two runs and four hits in five innings and earned the win.
Avery Foreman took the loss, giving up five unearned runs on four hits in 22/3 innings.
Blairsville (1-5) welcomes Murrysville this evening.
