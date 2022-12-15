Add another honor to Duane Brown’s résumé.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 1:33 am
Add another honor to Duane Brown’s résumé.
Brown, a redshirt senior wide receiver, was named to The Associated Press Division II All-America team on Wednesday as a second-team selection.
Brown was named to the American Football Coaches Association Division II All-America team earlier this week, becoming the first IUP wide receiver since 2002 to earn All-America accolades.
A three-time All-PSAC honoree, Brown earned first team laurels in 2022 as the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year. He capped his final season in an IUP uniform with 74 catches, 1,145 yards and 18 touchdowns, ranking second on the school’s single season record book in each category. He made his 50th career touchdown reception in the Super Region One Championship game against Shepherd, just two shy of tying Michael Mann for the most in IUP history.
Brown, a 2022 Harlon Hill nominee, was among the top five active DII players in career receiving yards (2,884). Brown finished his career averaging 16.39 yards/reception, posting an average of over 100 yards/game in 2022.
He recorded 11 games with at least 100 receiving yards, notching 207 in the 2022 opener against East Stroudsburg. He had three games with three touchdown receptions in 2022.
Quarterback John Matocha, who has led Colorado School of Mines to the Division II championship game, leads the AP D-II All-America team.
See the complete list on Page B-3.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.