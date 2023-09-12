In last week’s column I looked at the use of bucktail jigs on lake-dwelling walleyes. Interestingly, bucktail jigs also excel on river walleyes during the fall. In fact, generally our area rivers — most notably the middle and lower Allegheny, the Ohio, as well as the Monongahela — play host to excellent walleyes numbers.
Being river fish by nature, river walleyes often bite well in the cold water of late fall. Also consider that the fish tend to collect in deeper, slower holes where they are readily accessible, rather than more widely scattered as they are during the warmer months.
In deeper river holes, say 15 feet or more, bucktails can be fished vertically as the boat slowly drifts with the current. In this case a heavier jig, typically quarter-ounce, helps maintain a vertical line and makes it easy to maintain bottom contact. The key here is to hover the jig within inches of the bottom, taking in or paying out line as the depth changes.
Be willing to experiment with color. I’m a fan of jigs in olive green or straight black, ones that include a few strands of crystal flash and a couple hackle feathers for contrast and added attraction. But in your waters things could be different. If the water temperature is on the warmer side of 40 degrees, walleyes will commonly take an untipped bucktail. If it’s below 40, the addition of a Gulp Alive minnow or medium fathead often conjures more bites.
In shallower river pools — ones in the 8- to 15-foot range — it’s often better to make short pitch casts. This allows you to cover the water a bit quicker and gets you away from the boat and potentially spooked fish. In these depths I prefer bucktails in the three-sixteenth-ounce range. This is not a mainstream size, another reason for tying your own jigs.
Pitch casts should be followed up with the same jigging/hopping retrieve described for working weed edges. Experiment with cadence and aggressiveness. Some days the fish might respond better to a livelier snap that shoots the jig off bottom a foot or so. During others it might take a slow crawl along the bottom to get a response. I like to start off on the aggressive side and tone down from there until I get a feel for what the fish want.
It’s no secret that walleyes often bite better during low-light periods. This can be during cloudy days but more commonly is the evening twilight period. The fish are more programmed to feed when they have a sight advantage over their prey.
As such, the fish commonly move to shallower areas as the sun sets. This could be up on a main river point or shoal or into the mouth of an incoming creek. In my experience these areas run from 5 to 8 feet in depth. It’s now that I’ll switch to a lighter eighth-ounce bucktail. Walleyes are now feeding and the lighter weight results in a slower initial drop, which is when many hits occur. The evening bite also means tipping the jig is not needed, even in water barely above freezing. This equates to more time with the jig in the water and more caught walleyes.
Like any other bait or lure, bucktail jigs are not magic. Some days other options might perform better. But they are perhaps the most consistent and versatile offering out there for late fall walleye on inland lakes and rivers, one that you don’t want to be without.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.