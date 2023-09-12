knapp 9-11-23

River walleyes, such as this one caught and released by Darl Black, consistently respond to bucktail jigs during the fall.

 Jeff Knapp photo

In last week’s column I looked at the use of bucktail jigs on lake-dwelling walleyes. Interestingly, bucktail jigs also excel on river walleyes during the fall. In fact, generally our area rivers — most notably the middle and lower Allegheny, the Ohio, as well as the Monongahela — play host to excellent walleyes numbers.

Being river fish by nature, river walleyes often bite well in the cold water of late fall. Also consider that the fish tend to collect in deeper, slower holes where they are readily accessible, rather than more widely scattered as they are during the warmer months.